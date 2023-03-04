The Kiwanis Clubs of Newport and Jefferson County had a joint meeting at Bush Brothers and Company in Chestnut Hill on Tuesday. The Knoxville Kiwanis Club also had an inter-club with five members attending the meeting. Bush Brothers President and CEO Al Williams was the guest speaker. From left are Raiford Ball and Leslie Purser of the Jefferson County Kiwanis Club, Bush’s President and CEO Al Williams, Bush’s Project and Trial Coordinator Kevin Fine, Louanna Ottinger and Josh Blanchard of the Kiwanis Club of Newport.
The Kiwanis Club of Newport and the Jefferson County Kiwanis Club met together on Tuesday at the Bush Brothers plant in Chestnut Hill.
A third Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Knoxville, had an inter-club with five members in attendance.
Bush Brothers and Company President and CEO Al Williams presented the program in which he spoke about Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee. Williams is former board president for the organization and wrote a book, A Friend Indeed in 2017, which was sold to raise funds for the organization.
He encouraged those with any spare time to consider joining Big Brothers Big Sisters. He talked about a past little brother who has since gone on to graduate college, get married and have a family then mentioned he now has a little brother who is a third grader, who he planned to attend a University of Tennessee basketball game with. Bush’s Project and Trial Coordinator Kevin Fine is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Newport.
