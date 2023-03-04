Kiwanians at Bush Brothers

The Kiwanis Clubs of Newport and Jefferson County had a joint meeting at Bush Brothers and Company in Chestnut Hill on Tuesday. The Knoxville Kiwanis Club also had an inter-club with five members attending the meeting. Bush Brothers President and CEO Al Williams was the guest speaker. From left are Raiford Ball and Leslie Purser of the Jefferson County Kiwanis Club, Bush’s President and CEO Al Williams, Bush’s Project and Trial Coordinator Kevin Fine, Louanna Ottinger and Josh Blanchard of the Kiwanis Club of Newport.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

The Kiwanis Club of Newport and the Jefferson County Kiwanis Club met together on Tuesday at the Bush Brothers plant in Chestnut Hill.

A third Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Knoxville, had an inter-club with five members in attendance.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.