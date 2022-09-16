NEWPORT — Newport Grammar School (NGS) Principal Michael Short resigned from his position on Thursday afternoon.
According to Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette, Short came to her office at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and said he was resigning from his position effective immediately.
While Mr. Short was in Burchette’s office, he sent a copy of the letter of resignation to the Newport City Board of Education and all faculty members. All students and parents were also notified.
Burchette said the resignation took her by surprise, and Mr. Short has been “a joy to work with and a real asset to Newport Grammar.”
“I believe Mr. Short wants to spend more time with his family, and explore additional avenues,” she said. “I really have enjoyed working with him. He is very knowledgeable and extremely intelligent.”
Burchette pointed out serving as principal is a stressful job and takes up a lot of time.
Short had served as principal at NGS since 2017 and had worked in the Cocke County School System for 17 years prior to going to NGS.
The school system will start looking for a principal immediately. The job was expected to be posted Friday, according to Burchette.
In the meantime, principal duties will be shared between the director of schools and Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow. Burchette said that Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton and Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer may help with some duties.
