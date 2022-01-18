NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership is inviting the community to be apart of the discuss concerning the Hall’s Top Trail Master Plan in Cocke County.
An open house will be held on January 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Partnership offices located at 115 Mulberry Street (Tanner building) in Newport.
Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the project, while also discussing any concerns they may have. Officials ask that you register for the event at http://cocke-county.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-hall-s-top-trial-master-plan-13051.
