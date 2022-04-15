The Cocke County Partnership is excited to take another community building department under its wings. Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) joins Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce and Tourism as the CCP team strives to improve the quality of life for all Cocke Countians.
C-5 broadly seeks to accelerate progress toward cradle-to-career outcomes for children in Cocke County through proactive, collaborative engagement of all community stakeholders. The initiative strives to achieve this result though collective impact efforts.
The vision of C-5 is that all Cocke County students will graduate from high school with the necessary skills to pursue post-secondary opportunities and to become productive citizens.
C-5 will work with all sectors of the community to improve the well-being of our county’s children, ensure that all children have an equal opportunity to a healthy, strong foundation to thrive as learners and support the children of Cocke County on their educational journeys from birth to career.
Collective Impact Lead for the team is Jennifer Ellison, Sommer White is Financial Assistant and Nicole Howard is Food Security Coordinator.
For more information, visit www.cockecountyc5.org or call Ellison at 423-608-2845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.