On Saturday afternoon, the Cocke County girls basketball team left the floor disappointed after its district semifinal loss to Grainger.

Two days later, though, the Lady Red flipped the switch. They took down Claiborne 56-37 in the consolation game, their third win over the Bulldogs this season after defeating them 66-33 and 62- 47 in the regular season.

