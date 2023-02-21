Cocke County coach Chris Mintz instructs his team during Saturday's matchup with Grainger at Cherokee High School. The Lady Red bounced back from the loss and pulled out a big win on Monday in their district consolation game.
Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor
On Saturday afternoon, the Cocke County girls basketball team left the floor disappointed after its district semifinal loss to Grainger.
Two days later, though, the Lady Red flipped the switch. They took down Claiborne 56-37 in the consolation game, their third win over the Bulldogs this season after defeating them 66-33 and 62- 47 in the regular season.
“I thought, given the disappointment of Saturday, we took care of business and did what we had to do,” said third-year CCHS coach Chris Mintz.
Mintz also revealed that Paige Niethammer and Destiny Reese represented Cocke County on the All-Tournament team.
“Paige had another solid game,” he said, “and Blake (Clevenger) led us too. Destiny played solid on both ends of the floor.”
Now, CCHS has clinched third place for the region tournament and will face Unicoi County in the Region 1-AAA Quarterfinal on Friday.
