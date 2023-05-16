DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick sees the enormous talent in Ross Chastain. The veteran team owner also sees Chastain's sometimes reckless style that leaves damaged cars and angry competitors in his wake.

Chastain's late crash off a restart took himself and Hendrick star driver Kyle Larson out of contention as they were racing for the lead at Darlington over the weekend. An earlier tangle with Chastain ended the chances of another NASCAR champion, pole sitter Martin Truex Jr., who had led 145 of the first 151 laps at the Goodyear 400.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.