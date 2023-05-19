Neyland 1

As Tennessee Athletics continues to aggressively pursue its mission of leading the way in college sports, University of Tennessee, Knoxville Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White has initiated the exploration of a public-private partnership aimed at the development of a first-in-class entertainment district spanning the Tennessee River waterfront near historic Neyland Stadium.

Anchored by a planned hotel adjacent to the stadium's south end, the mixed-use Neyland Entertainment District could uniquely enhance the Tennessee football gameday experience while also transforming the campus riverfront and supplementing Knoxville's array of gathering centers with yet another attractive leisure and entertainment hub.

