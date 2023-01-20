Tennessee’s tennis team fell to Michigan on Thursday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Up next, Tennessee heads to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a top-15 battle at No. 14 Wake Forest Sunday, Jan. 22. First serve is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In a top-10 road test Thursday evening, the No. 6 Tennessee men’s tennis team fell to fifth-ranked Michigan, 4-1 in Ann Arbor.
Tennessee (4-1) dropped the doubles points to the Wolverines to open the match. On court three of doubles, Johannus Monday and Blaise Bicknell led 5-4 before that match went unfinished.
Michigan (2-0) took a 3-0 advantage with singles wins on courts one and three before Monday battled past sixth-ranked Andrew Fenty of Michigan, 7-6(3), 6-4 at the No. 2 singles slot to cut the UT deficit to 1-3. Michigan’s #20 Gavin Young cliched the match for the Wolverines on court four, defeating Tennessee’s Bicknell in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Boris Kozlov of Tennessee saw his court-five match go unfinished in the third set, while Tennessee’s Angel Diaz was in a second-set tiebreaker upon the match being clinched. Kozlov logged two consecutive breaks to go up 5-3 in the second set after being down a break at 2-3. His deuce-point break in the set’s tenth game sealed the second-set victory.
UP NEXT
Tennessee heads to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a top-15 battle at No. 14 Wake Forest Sunday, Jan. 22. First serve is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.
RESULTS
Doubles
1. #14 Andrew Fenty/Gavin Young (UM) def. Shunsuke Mitsui/Pat Harper (UT) 6-3
