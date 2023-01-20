tennis 1

Tennessee’s tennis team fell to Michigan on Thursday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Up next, Tennessee heads to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a top-15 battle at No. 14 Wake Forest Sunday, Jan. 22. First serve is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

 UTSports.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In a top-10 road test Thursday evening, the No. 6 Tennessee men’s tennis team fell to fifth-ranked Michigan, 4-1 in Ann Arbor.

Tennessee (4-1) dropped the doubles points to the Wolverines to open the match. On court three of doubles, Johannus Monday and Blaise Bicknell led 5-4 before that match went unfinished.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.