COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from through the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired driving enforcement nationwide.
Throughout the Labor Day holiday, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office will have officers doing alcohol saturation patrol.
Their goal is for everyone traveling on the roadways to arrive safely.
Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.
The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time,mandatory drug and alcohol treatment,and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.
The THSO provides grant funding to support the Sheriff’s Office and their increased enforcement efforts during the campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
