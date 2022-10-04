UNITED 1

Pictured: The 2022 Cocke County/Cosby United middle school girls’ soccer team, which finished its second season at 18-3-1 after winning the inaugural East Tennessee Middle School Girls’ Soccer championship this weekend.

 Submitted

NEWPORT — One fourth grader. Four fifth graders. Six sixth graders. Five seventh graders. One eighth grader.

Youth across the 17-person roster. Undersized against other teams. And yet, it was James Groat’s Cocke County/Cosby United team that was left standing this weekend, having claimed its first ever East Tennessee Middle School Girls’ Soccer title.

