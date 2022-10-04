Pictured: The 2022 Cocke County/Cosby United middle school girls’ soccer team, which finished its second season at 18-3-1 after winning the inaugural East Tennessee Middle School Girls’ Soccer championship this weekend.
NEWPORT — One fourth grader. Four fifth graders. Six sixth graders. Five seventh graders. One eighth grader.
Youth across the 17-person roster. Undersized against other teams. And yet, it was James Groat’s Cocke County/Cosby United team that was left standing this weekend, having claimed its first ever East Tennessee Middle School Girls’ Soccer title.
“Their heart and their fight,” said Groat when asked what impressed him most about this team. “We are so young and undersized, but we play like giants and stand up to anyone.”
The results showed.
After entering the tournament as a 3-seed, United took down Horace Maynard 2-0 in the first round. They went on to beat Oneida 1-0 in the semifinals to reach the title game against Cumberland Gap.
The score remained tied at zero at the end of regulation, but Groat’s team came through when it mattered most — by scoring three penalty-kick goals to Cumberland Gap’s one in a shootout for the championship.
Goalie and tournament MVP Ava Wheeler came through with four saves on Cumberland Gap’s five penalty kicks to clinch the win.
“Very proud of these young ladies, who have worked their tails off since July,” said Groat.
He also noted that coaching his youngest daughter, Ripley, on this team “has been a blast.”
In total, Groat’s team finished 18-3-1 on the season in just its second season in existence.
Eight United players were named to the All-Region team: Stella Raines, Ripley Groat, Paislee Clark, Piper Whaley, Molly Layman, Ansley Cobble, Bella Stanton, Katey Moore and Wheeler, the aforementioned MVP.
Now, Groat will move on to coach the Grassy Fork Elementary girls’ basketball team before beginning his first season as the Cocke County boys’ soccer coach.
But this team will always be a special one to him — especially because of one moment he shared with Ripley after claiming the title.
“She and these girls kept me young and drove me nuts at the same time,” he said. “But standing next to her while she held that trophy was priceless. Another memory I’ll always cherish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.