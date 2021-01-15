Eugene Martin, age 85, of Newport, passed away January 12, 2021.
He retired from Pemberton Trucking in 1998, his handle was “Wild Turkey”.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorotha Martin and Betty Jo Martin, parents, Jack and Mary Helen Martin, brothers, Wayne Martin, Andrew Martin, sister, Martha Martin Collins, grandson, Brent Woody.
He is survived by his daughter, Myra Bell, sister and brother-in-law, Nan and Robert Hause, niece and caregiver, Kim Hurst and husband Benton, special niece and nephew, Amelia and Colby Hurst, step-children, Randy Shaver, Tammy Woody and Sandy Masoner, special friends Frankie Cooper, Felix “Sledge” Osborne, special thank you to the nurses and staff of Newport Medical Center, Jennifer Eisenhower and staff at White Pine Family Practice.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
