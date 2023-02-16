From Feb. 2 To Feb. 10
Village Capital and Investment LLC to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, et al, and the United States of America, 1st District, $0.
Thelma B. Ogle to Smoky Mountain Sunrise LLC, 6th District, $1,150,000.
Harold Grooms, et al, and Randall Scott Oakley and Travis Heath Shults to Alexandra J. Lopez Marin, 9th District, $180,000.
Randy Driskill, et al, and Angela Driskill and Derek Driskill to Jason Frisbee and wife, Shannon Frisbee, 3rd District, $73,000.
William Chad Fox, et al, and Marcie L. Fox and Marcie L. Lewis to David B. Walker, 6th District, $97,000.
James Carroll Kyker and wife, Janet G. Kyker and J. Kyker Enterprises to Jesse Ryan Hurst, et al, and James Walter Denton IV, 6th District, $240,000.
Pamela White, et al, and Mickey White to Rhonda Mantooth, 6th District, $199,000.
Elva Cameron to Randy Hemminger, et al, and Shayne Hemminger, 6th District, $18,000.
Danny Dockery, et al, and Brian Dockery, Darlene Dockery Thornburg, Ricky Dockery, Heirs of Haskell M. Dockery, and Glendon Daniel Odell to Nicole S. Holt, 1st District, $240,000.
Tommy S. Large, et al, and Waynella I. Large, Arlie D. Blankenship and Arielle A. Blankenship to Michael Scott Chitwood Jr. and wife, Sarah Anne Chitwood, 8th District, $75,375.
Tommy S. Large, et al, and Waynella I. Large, Arlie D. Blankenship and Arielle A. Blankenship to Isaiah A. Ivy and wife, Kaitlyn Grace Ivy, 8th District, $117,660.
Constance Bristow and husband, Ron Bristow to Wayne Theodore Maslosky and wife, Jade S. Maslosky, 8th District, $20,000.
Roger Ford to Brian Heith Aldridge and wife, Leann Aldridge, 10th District, $55,000.
David Nelson, et al, and Diane H. Driskill to East TN LLC, 4th District, $325,000.
David Harold Jarnigan, et al, and James Robert Jarnigan, Sarah Maxine Jarnigan, David Jarnigan, and Sarah Jarnigan to Troy Kilpatrick and Karla Kilpatrick, 8th District, $100,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Clifton Dale Shelton, 6th District, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to James Larry Cody, 6th District, $950.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Jennifer Gentry, 6th District, $950.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Debbie Cole, 6th District, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Peggy Snoddy, 6th District, $1,900.
Darrell Birchfield to Richard J. Clausen and wife, Catherine D. Clausen, 1st District, $2,000.
Frankie Joel Ferguson, et al, and Mickey Dean Ferguson to Johnny Matthew Ferguson, 2nd District, $80,000.
Patricia Sue Harper, et al, and Robert L. Carter and Taberah G. Carter to Charles Dean Mullinax, Trustee, et al, and CDM OKAK Trust, 5th District, $45,000.
Melanie J. Black and Melanie Black to Brandt D. Conner, Trustee, et al, and Robert L. Conner Trust dated 9/21/1999 and Katelyn Conner, 4th District, $30,000.
Linda Pippin to Kimberly A. Young and husband, Aaron A. Young, 6th District, $262,000.
Gerry L. Stansell and wife, Judith A. Stansell to Brandt Conner, Trustee, et al, and Robert L. Conner Trust, dated 9/21/1999, and Katelyn Conner, 4th District, $29,500.
Golden Farrel, et al, and Don Norwood to Rosalinda Nunez, 9th District, $45,000.
Regina Jenkins, et al, and Jerri Jenkins to Scott Jenkins, 5th District, $100,000.
Marcia E. Sherrell to Flora and Fern Partners Inc., 5th District, $300,000.
