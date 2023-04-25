european 1

The Tennessee women's basketball team is headed overseas this summer. The Lady Vols are coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, which notched a contract extension for head coach Kellie Harper. 

The Tennessee women’s basketball team will take the first steps of its 2023-24 journey in June, as it embarks on a summer tour in Europe.

The Lady Vols are slated to visit Italy and Greece and play two games during an excursion that runs June 11-22. Opponents and venues will be announced later.

