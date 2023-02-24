Sixers 1

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, left, tries to get past Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum, AP Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid slogged through illness and even played the rare role of victim on a dunk attempt. With a few big buckets and his own one-handed stuff of Ja Morant, Embiid ultimately showed why it’s never good to count out The Big Man.

Tobias Harris sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers storm back and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday night.

