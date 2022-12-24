TAG deadline nears

Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs for Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training, shows Orry Lawson the underwater robot used in underwater robotics classes in the upcoming Talented and Gifted session. Over 35 courses are offered for students in grades five through eight.

 COURTESY OF WSCC

Walters State’s Talented and Gifted Program is open for enrollment for the 2023 session.

This enrichment program is for students in grades five through eight and meets four consecutive Saturdays beginning Jan. 14. A limited number of scholarships are available.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.