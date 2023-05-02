After being named the host venue for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials earlier this year, the University of Tennessee's Allan Jones Aquatic Center will now also serve as the home of the 2023 USA Diving Winter National Championships, USA Diving announced Friday afternoon.
"I am ecstatic we will be hosting the 2023 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center," head diving coach Dave Parrington said. "I have no doubt Knoxville and the surrounding community will embrace this event like they have for a wide gamut of elite sporting events in recent years, including swimming and diving."
The competition, which will include a Winter National Qualifier, will be held November 27 through December 6. The winter nationals will serve as an opportunity for divers to qualify for trials and to familiarize themselves with the pool ahead of the event.
The Winter National Championships will also serve as the trials for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Doha, Qatar in February 2024 and will be the final chance for countries to secure quota spots for the Olympic Games.
"The 2023 Winter National Championships is an important event for us heading into the Olympic year in 2024," President of USA Diving Lee Michaud said. "We're excited to give our athletes an opportunity to compete in Knoxville ahead of next year's trials."
Built in 2008, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center has played host to numerous high-level events throughout the years. The facility previously acted as the host for several USA Diving national events, including the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships and the 2014 USA Diving National Championships. After serving as the home of the 2022 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships in February, AJIAC hosted the 2023 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships as well as the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships in March.
