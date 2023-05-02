Tennessee 1

A look at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. 

 Andrew Ferguson, Tennessee Athletics

After being named the host venue for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials earlier this year, the University of Tennessee's Allan Jones Aquatic Center will now also serve as the home of the 2023 USA Diving Winter National Championships, USA Diving announced Friday afternoon.

"I am ecstatic we will be hosting the 2023 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center," head diving coach Dave Parrington said. "I have no doubt Knoxville and the surrounding community will embrace this event like they have for a wide gamut of elite sporting events in recent years, including swimming and diving."

