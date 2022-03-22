NEWPORT—The annual Newport Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast will be held this Saturday, April 2, at West End Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Community support is vital in helping the club fulfill the Kiwanis mission of being "Dedicated to Changing the World One Child and One Community at a Time."
The breakfast is one of the primary fundraisers for Cocke County youth and promises to be better than ever this year. Meals are $7 each, which includes pancakes, sausage and a drink. The proceeds support Cocke County children and the needs the community has surrounding its youth.
Visit the Newport Kiwanis Club Facebook page for more information. The Kiwanis Club of Newport thanks the community for its support of the annual Pancake Breakfast.
