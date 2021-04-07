In today's times there is a lot of rancor and division. Factions seem unwilling to see another side and want to try to force others to accept their views. That is really nothing new, but with our 24/7 news availability, we seem to be seeing it constantly. Tempers can flare any time, but church is usually regarded as a place where it should not occur. Not always so!
Today's article mainly deals with such an incident like this in Hawkins County, TN in 1866, just after the Civil War when feelings were still raw. There were those still clinging to the Union or the Confederate beliefs. The site was the Old Union Meeting House, near Church Hill. The original building still stands and is now part of the Old Union United Methodist Church. In the Holston Conference Archives at Emory and Henry College are found the details of this event as told in a letter, dated December 15, 1910, from Mrs. Ben L. Bean of Church Hill to the Conference Historian Dr. R.N. Price of Morristown:
I was not an eyewitness but only a few miles distant and of course heard about it from sympathizers on both sides. In 1869 I was married and soon afterwards moved to my present home, which is only one mile from "Old Union Meeting House," the place of the trouble. The tragedy was still fresh in the minds of my neighbors, many of whom were present. Different ones of them told it to me much as I had first heard it. This is as I recall it.
Bro. [R.M.] Hickey had an appointment to preach at Union, as worship was such a variety at that time, it seemed that a very large crowd had assembled, coming for miles. As I remember it was in the month of May '65 [sic].
A young man named Theopholus [sic] Scrivner ("Theo" as he was called) and his two sisters were among the congregation. Two boys named Ben and Clint Walters were lured there by a bad man named Frank Mowdy to prevent Bro. Hickey's preaching. As the preacher had not yet arrived, they found Scrivner was in the house. They decided to begin trouble with him, knowing that he'd defend Bro. Hickey.
One of the Walters boys entered the church heavily armed and demanded that Scrivner come out. Harsh language was used, excitement rose high. Scrivner (who was an uncompromising Confederate) was anxious to get out but was detained by his frightened screaming sisters.
At this juncture Mr. Eldridge Hord and Mr. Wm. Skelton (both old men) took the "ringleader" to the door and put him out roughly. He turned and shot Mr. Hord in the house among the crowd. An ex-Confederate named Sam Smith on the outside shot Walters down. The Walters brother then shot Smith. Smith though severely wounded turned and shot the other Walters, wounding him severely but not fatally.
The first boy lay in the yard dying, pleading for someone to pray for him. A good old gentleman named Richardson was first asked to make his way out and pray for the boy. In the melee and excitement he refused. An old tottering gentleman names Ephraim Brown whose sons has [sic] fought on the Confederate side pushed his way out and knelt beside the dying boy invoking the mercy of the Almighty until he expired. The other wounded men recovered… Nonwithstanding all this, Bro. Hickey came at last and preached.
That would be a church service you'd remember!
News of this event was published in Philadelphia's The Evening Telegraph, April 25, 1866, so Mrs. Bean's recollection was off by one year. The item had come from the Bristol (TN) News and said that it had occurred "last Sunday," so it was probably on April 8th or 15th. The only detail that the newspaper added to Mrs. Bean's story was that the crowd had assembled for the funeral of John Ellis, Jr., a Confederate soldier.
The Rev. Rufus Morgan Hickey (1825-1902) had been an ordained a minister in the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, since 1845. When the Civil War erupted, naturally he supported the Confederacy, which could be dangerous in pro-Union East Tennessee. In his obituary in the Morristown Gazette, November 12, 1902, it was written:
During and after the war lewd men of the baser sort often endeavored to intimidate him, and prevent him from preaching, laying bundles of switches about the churches where he had appointments, and posting notices forbidding his preaching. But none of these things moved him. Brave as Julius Caesar, he faced all opposition and was kindly preserved by a merciful Providence. In this section by his constancy and prudence, he conquered opposition and held his church to her moorings. The men who persecuted him and endeavored to drive Southern Methodist preachers from the country were usually men who snuffed the battle from afar, who were robbing and plundering, while better men were fighting for the Union; cowards and poltroons who made war on preachers, women and children, and dared not attack men prepared to defend themselves. The better class of Union people frowned upon their conduct and assisted in protecting the persecuted clergymen. Public sentiment and the reign of law soon put a stop to this mob violence, and left this man of God victorious at his post.
With his history, it would seem that Bro. Hickey was just the man to preach that day at Old Union Meeting House.
Rev. Hickey, an uncle to the Cocke County Hickeys, lived in Morristown in his latter years, being such that he could travel to his appointments. He served as pastor of the Southern Methodist church in Newport in 1887.
When the Southern Methodist church in Morristown was finished about 1858, Brother Hickey preached the first sermon. He then preached the last sermon in that building on July 1, 1902, and razing began the next day. He helped in the laying of the cornerstone of the new building (now FUMC) on July 16, 1902. After attending services at BethCar near Leadvale on November 1st, he contracted pneumonia and died on the 5th. Unfortunately, the new church was not completed and his funeral was held in the Presbyterian church.
What about the other players in the Old Union tragedy? Theophilus Scrivner (or Scribner) died in Paris, TX in 1921. Ben Walters went to French Lick, IN where he died in 1907. Frank Mowdy (or Moudy) stepped over into the adjacent county, Scott County, VA where he died about 1890. Mr. Hord, Mr. Skelton and Mr. Brown all remained there in Hawkins County. No luck in finding what happened to Mr. Smith.
Lest we be tempted to think that sort of thing could never have happened in Cocke County, this item appeared in the Chattanooga Daily Times, January 22, 1896: A serious and probably fatal cutting affray took place today at Union Church, in the ninth civil district of Cocke County …between Oscar Murrell, aged 25, and Jim Butler, age 21. (The fight was over a woman and Murrell died.) The Chattanooga paper also reported on February 8, 1896: Parrottsville. Feb. 8: Considerable excitement was raised here last night due to the action of D.M. Myers, D.W. Stuart and S.D. Harned in refusing two ministers entrance into a church in town. The ministers had been granted permission from the officers of the church, but when they started to enter they were told they could not preach. Not wishing to have any disturbance they retired.
I've also heard the story of two women getting into a brawl and knocking down the stovepipe at the Christmas tree observance at Liberty Church on Cosby about 1924. Deputy Sheriff Leonard Frazier and Harrison Webb both died from a fatal shooting at a revival at Caton's Grove (Knoxville Journal, March 15, 1929).
It would be interesting to know what Brother Hickey chose as his text that day at Old Union Meeting House. Psalms 34:14 would have been a good one: Turn away from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it. Appropriate in 1866 as well as 2021.
