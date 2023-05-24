Greg VonCannon and Rusty Wallace Toyota has endowed a scholarship at Walters State Community to assist students attending the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy or studying criminal justice. From left are Chad Bryant, dean of public safety; Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walter State; VonCannon and Chris Cates, assistant vice president for college advancement.
A new scholarship endowment with the Walters State Foundation will support students pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.
The Rusty Wallace Toyota Scholarship Fund was established under the direction of Greg VonCannon, dealer and general manager.
“Walters State is grateful for this financial gift from Greg and the Rusty Wallace Toyota Fund,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “We are also thankful for his willingness to serve as a trustee of Walters State Foundation.”
This scholarship will aid students enrolled in the college’s Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy or seeking a degree in law enforcement or criminal justice.
“We are fortunate in this area to have dedicated law enforcement officers,” VonCannon said. “They put their lives on the line to protect us and we want to support them. We want to encourage young people to consider law enforcement as a career.”
VonCannon said the college plays an important role in the economy of its 10-county service area.
“The college has provided this area with a higher quality workforce. The programs offered, like law enforcement, meet the needs of our community,” VonCannon said.
The Rusty Wallace Toyota Fund is open for contributions. For more information on contributing, contact Chris Cates, assistance vice president for college advancement, at (423) 585-2618 or Chris.Cates@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.