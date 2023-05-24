Rusty Wallace scholarship endowment

Greg VonCannon and Rusty Wallace Toyota has endowed a scholarship at Walters State Community to assist students attending the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy or studying criminal justice. From left are Chad Bryant, dean of public safety; Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walter State; VonCannon and Chris Cates, assistant vice president for college advancement.

 PHOTO COURTESY WSCC

A new scholarship endowment with the Walters State Foundation will support students pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

The Rusty Wallace Toyota Scholarship Fund was established under the direction of Greg VonCannon, dealer and general manager.

