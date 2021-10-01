COSBY—Drug Agents with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 2219 Stoneview Way in Cosby on Monday. A search of a camper on the property reveled 12.42 grams of suspected heroin in five separate bags as well as 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in four bags.
Agents also located eight “hits” of LSD and $148 in cash which were also seized. The owner of the camper, Meghann Hill, as well as occupants Travis Wilkins, Morgan Cody and Sarah Sturm were taken into custody for Possession Of Schedule I (heroin) With Intent To Resale, Possession Of Schedule I (LSD) and Possession Of Schedule II (methamphetamine) With Intent To Resale.
Agents found multiple sets of scales and bags used to package narcotics for sell. Joshua Stout, who was also present in the camper was charged as well, but has not been taken into custody at this time.
Agents then conducted a search of a mobile home on the property which lead to the discovery of 0.49 grams of heroin, 1.70 grams of methamphetamine and 8.79 ounces of marijuana. The occupants of the mobile home, Melissa Potts and Richard Raines, were taken into custody for Possession Of Schedule I (heroin), Possession Of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and Possession Of Schedule VI (marijuana).
Upon entering the Cocke County Jail, corrections officers advised agents that Hill had hidden 8.89 grams of heroin and two Gabapentin pills in a body cavity prior to entering the jail. Corrections officers alleged that once in a cell, Hill swallowed the Gabapentin pills before they were able to take them away.
Hill also removed the heroin but it was able to be recovered. Hill was additionally charged with Introduction into a Penal Institution as well as Tampering with Evidence.
CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball thanked the many departments that assisted with Monday’s bust. He said the task force will continue working in the community to tackle the drug problem.
“Our department implemented this in house drug task force team that will consistently work hard to slow down the drug problem in Cocke County,” Ball said.
“This narcotics team started back in May, but we have added more man power to this division. We are going to use our resources locally and keep our officers working in our community on the local drug problem. We are proud of our officers and their continued dedication to work for our community.
“We are going to work day and night with all divisions in our agency to work hard for our citizens. If you have any concerns, please call us at 423-623-6004 and we will direct you in the right direction to solve any issues you may have. Cocke County is a great place to live and we love our community.
“We want to thank the Newport Police Department, EMA, First Call EMS, Fire Departments and anyone else that was involved in this successful bust.”
