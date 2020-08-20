NEWPORT—Steve Cobb and Travis Hitchcock with Green For Life (GFL) Environmental recently presented a 16-month analysis to County Legislative Body members on the usage of convenience centers.
Their report showed that many of the centers would benefit from having trash compactors instead of dumpsters.
They presented commissioners a multipage proposal that showed all of the county’s needs, and how GFL could fulfill them.
Cobb, General Manager for GFL, presented two options to the body.
The first proposal would have GFL place compactors at all convenience centers that do not currently have them. They would be responsible for the construction costs associated with the concrete pads for the compactors and all necessary electrical.
Proposal two is much the same, but this option would see the county front all of the construction costs.
Both options would have to county renting the compactors from GFL for a period of 10 years. After that time the county would own them.
“We believe that compactors would be more beneficial to the county,” Cobb said.
“There would be more costs up front, but the savings would be long term. Once the 10 year period is up the county would own the compactors. During that time we would be responsible for all maintenance and repairs.”
Cobb told commissioners that compactors can last 18 to 20 years. He noted that one of the compactors currently being used in the county was built in the 1980s.
During the 10 year period and after, the county would still pay GFL for hauling the waste.
The proposal also called for some centers to have a second compactor.
Cobb said the analysis showed Parrottsville, 25/70, Wilton Springs and Merrill Springs centers could all benefit from a second compactor due to usage.
The new compactors would be equipped with monitoring systems that would tell GFL when waste materials are ready to be hauled away.
Cobb said this would help optimize the tonnage before the materials are removed.
GFL was asked to perform this analysis by the County Landfill Committee. Committee members said there is a dire need for new dumpsters at all convenience centers.
Compactors would held reduce the need for those dumpsters and allow the county to move better receptacles to other locations while discarding the rest.
Cobb said they county could also rent new dumpsters from GFL for a nominal fee.
If the county were to purchase new front load dumpsters the price would be $900 each, according to Cobb. He said more than half of the dumpsters in the county need to be replaced.
Finance Director Heather McGaha said the county currently pays around $80,000 per year to GFL for hauling waste. That includes materials that were being removed from the landfill due to its closure, as well as convenience centers and county schools.
Hitchcock, the Regional Vice President for GFL, said the company may have a solution to county’s landfill issues.
GFL could install a “pre crusher” at the landfill that could handle all construction and demolition material. He said the price is around $1.59 million over a 10 year run rate.
Once crushed the materials could be hauled away instead of being tossed into the landfill.
Commissioners asked for Director McGaha to evaluate the proposals and see what the county may save long term.
They also voted to further discuss the plans at a future subcommittee meeting.
