KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols shot 59 percent from the floor to take a commanding 96-57 victory over Wright State in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday.
Four players were in double figures for Tennessee (6-5), with senior Rickea Jackson leading the charge with a 17-point effort on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 mark from the free-throw line. Sophomore Sara Puckett turned in a season-high 16 points, and senior Jordan Horston and graduate Jasmine Franklin each tallied 14. Franklin's total also was a season best, coming after missing the past two contests due to injury.
WSU (1-8) was led by Emily Chapman, who managed a game-high 18 points.
Karoline Striplin kicked off the scoring, netting a 10-foot jumper on UT's first possession, and Horston followed it up with a driving layup a minute later to give the Lady Vols a 4-0 advantage early. Makiya Miller got the Raiders on the board with an old-fashioned three-point play two minutes into the game, and the teams traded baskets until a trey by Isabelle Bolender tied the game at 12-all at the 5:07 mark. Tennessee responded with a 6-0 run over the next two minutes that put the Lady Vols ahead 18-12 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Chapman knocked down a three on Wright State's next possession, pulling the Raiders within three, a margin that would hold as the game went into the second period with UT leading 20-17.
The teams swapped buckets through the media timeout of the second quarter, with Tennessee stretching its lead to five on four occasions only to have WSU trim it back to two on the next play. With 4:58 left in the half, Tess Darby drained a three to set off a 10-3 Lady Vol run that moved the score to 40-30 by the 2:12 mark. Bryce Nixon hit a trey on the Raiders' next possession to cut it back to single digits, but Puckett closed out the half with four straight points to set the halftime score at 44-33.
UT came out with a hot hand in the third, shooting a scorching 84.6 percent on 11-of-13 shooting for the quarter. Horston scored the first basket of the half, and Darby followed it up with a three to extend the Lady Vol lead to 16 by the 8:14 mark. Bolender responded with a jumper for WSU, but Jordan Walker and Horston combined for five quick points to put the Lady Vols up by 19 a minute and a half later. The Raiders cut it back to 17 twice before Horston hit a layup to set off an 8-0 Big Orange run that stretched the advantage to 64-39 with 2:39 left in the quarter. Bolender ended the Wright State drought with a three-point play, but the Lady Vols strung together seven straight points to close out the period, capped off by a Franklin layup at the buzzer that sent the game into the final stanza with UT leading 71-42.
Franklin and Jackson combined for six straight points to extend the run to 13-0 and stretch Tennessee's lead to 35 points with 8:33 to play. The Raiders battled back with a 10-4 run fueled by back-to-back treys, but the Lady Vol reserves outscored WSU 10-3 over the final three minutes to coast to a 39-point victory.
UP NEXT: Tennessee will close out a six-game home stand with a midweek matchup against UCF on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the contest will be streamed on SECN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.