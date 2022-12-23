HS football 1

The Rosemont High School football takes the field for a game against Galt High School in Galt, near Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High's football team had a group chat titled, “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season. 

 Jessica Garrison, AP Photo

That meant the 100-year anniversary game between rivals Amador and Argonaut was called off.

