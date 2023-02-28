Lady Vols 1

Tennessee's Jordan Walker (4) and the Lady Vols will play their first game in the 2023 SEC Tournament on Friday night in Greenville, South Carolina. 

 UTSports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The league office released the bracket for the 2023 Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament, and No. 3 Tennessee has earned a double bye and will open play on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Lady Vols (21-10, 13-3 SEC) are slated to compete at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday in the tourney's 10th game. They will meet the winner of Thursday night's game between No. 6 seed Alabama (20-9, 9-7) vs. the victor of Wednesday's tilt between No. 11 Florida (16-13, 5-11) and No. 14 Kentucky (10-18, 2-14). The SEC Network will have the broadcast.

