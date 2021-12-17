Walters State Community College has conferred degrees and certificates on 468 students throughout the region who completed requirements during fall semester.
The following local students have received the degree/certificate indicated.
COCKE COUNTY
Cosby: Austin Ladd, Certificate Advanced Emergency Medical Tech; Davida Jo Clevenger, AS Criminal Justice; Jericha Lynne Raines, AS Health Sciences; Miranda Nicole Williams, Certificate Law Enforcement.
Del Rio: Rebekah Elizabeth Blanchard, Certificate, Advanced Emergency Medical Tech.
Newport: Alexis Marie Myers, AS Psychology; Alissa S. Kaiser, AS Pre-Health Profession; Dana Leann Maynard Moore, AS General Studies; Dustin B. Williamson, Certificate Advanced Emergency Medical Tech; Elijah Fowler, AAS Electromechanical Spec; Ethan Overholt, AAS Culinary Arts; Gabriel Cole Tabor, AS Secondary Education; Judith Gregg, Certificate Early Childhood Education; Kalsea Ann LaShae Sutton, AS Psychology; Kara St. Croix, AS Sociology; Katelyn Modica, AS Pre-Health Profession; Katlynn D. Spann, Certificate Law Enforcement; Kristian Fox Leslie, CER Entry Pharmacy Technician; Melissa Hembree Lane, AAS Nursing; Ronnie Jacob Sutton, Certificate Basic Law Enforcement; Sarah E. Stapleton, AAS Nursing; Steven Wayne Hancock, Certificate Basic Law Enforcement; Tracy L. Large, AAS Management.
Parrottsville: Ashton Thornton AS Business Administration; Cody Lynn Keller Certificate Emergency Medical Tech; Jacob Laban Vick, AS Accounting; Marissa Breanne Burton, Certificate Emergency Medical Tech; Michael P. Cavota, Certificate Law Enforcement; Taylor Henderson, AS Secondary Education.
