Del Rio Elementary holds end of year bash May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago

Del Rio Elementary Principal Kaye Ramsey gives a hug to Cheyenne Montesa during the end of year bash held by the school. PHOTOS SUBMITTED The Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department pitched in to help students celebrate the end of the year by providing a water park experience. April Fann, Cheyenne Montesa, Jessica Freeman, Leland Dockery and Scarlet Mullins grabbed their favorite teacher, Mrs. Freeman for a big group hug. Ezra Bank and Adilynn Bennet were soaking wet but enjoyed the cooling relief on a hot day. Bailey Riddle treated herself to cotton candy, popcorn and a snow cone during the end of year bash. April Fann and Zoe Jones checked out a CCSO cruiser during the end of year bash. Hayden Rathbone was in charge of making snow cones for his fellow students during the end of year celebration. K-3 student lined up to take a turn in the bounce house. Del Rio provides a day full of fun at the end of each school year. Buddies Micah Harris, Kade Strickland and Daniel Holt took full advantage of all the fun items available at the Del Rio end of year bash.
