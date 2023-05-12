Bailey 1

Carson-Newman designated player Macauley Bailey and outfielder SieAnna Cameron have earned spots on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Southeast Region teams, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Carson-Newman designated player Macauley Bailey (Cross Plains, Tenn.) and outfielder SieAnna Cameron (Alcoa, Tenn.) have earned spots on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Southeast Region teams, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bailey earns a spot on the first team, while Cameron makes the organization's second team for a second straight year.

