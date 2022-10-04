GEORGIA 1

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. Patterson, AP Photo

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Back-to-back unimpressive wins over Kent State and Missouri did more than knock Georgia from the top spot in the AP Top 25.

Giving up 22 points in each of the two games also put at least a temporary end to talk that No. 2 Georgia’s defense can match the standard set by last season’s national championship team.

