Margaret Dawson Blazer, 87, of Newport, Tenn. passed away Friday, March 12 at Jefferson Park Green House in Dandridge with her daughters by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George W. Blazer; parents Thomas Jacob Dawson and Lula Fox Dawson; brothers, Blaine, Ike, Jack, Luther and Mac Dawson and sisters, Russie (Dawson) Holdway and Hazel (Dawson) Cantrell.
Margaret was raised in Bruner’s Grove, was a graduate of Parrottsville High School and attended Atlanta Business College.
After raising her children, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Redmond, later as an in-home day care operator and in her 70s became a Wal-Mart greeter where she knew almost everyone by name.
She attended Parrottsville United Methodist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and later joined First United Methodist Church in Newport.
Margaret loved tending her flowers, decorating her home for each season and holiday and could spend hours with friends and family just chatting.
She was an avid UT football and basketball fan and truly enjoyed her life.
She was a friend to all who knew her, a “favorite” aunt or cousin, and truly had a good soul.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Dennis) Williams of Newport, Tenn. and Diane (Don) Shipley of Cambridge, Md.; grandchildren, Gavin Williams, Garrett (Bethany) Williams, Fallon Margaret (Dillon) Harrison, and Donald Wayne Shipley III; and great-grandchildren, Dawson Williams, Remington Harrison, Reagan Harrison, Lola Shipley and Mila Shipley.
Special thanks to Susie O’Dell, who was a “bonus daughter” and offered care and assistance whenever needed.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Jefferson Park for their love and attention to Margaret for the past 18 months and recently Smoky Mountain Hospice for their help in her final days.
At her request, her body has been donated to James Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City (as was husband George).
A memorial service will be held at a later date with entombment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
