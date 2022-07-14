NEWPORT—City Council members met this week at Newport’s City Hall, where they received a review of the municipality’s 2020-21 audit. Once again the city received a clean report, and more importantly showed a strong gain for the fiscal year.
Frank McDaniel of Brown, Jake & McDaniel, PC, provided the council with an overview of the firm’s report that highlighted various departments and line items.
“For the last couple years your report has not contained any findings, which this report this year does not contain any significant audit deficiencies or material weakness findings, so you do qualify as a low risk auditee,” McDaniel said. “Basically when we are doing the uninformed guidance audits on federal programs, we only have to audit 20% of the federal expenditures rather than 40%.”
The prior year’s audit did not include Newport Utilities, which McDaniel noted was being handled by a separate firm. There were no major differences from early in the 2020 fiscal year to the first 6 months of the 2021 year. More importantly, the audit showed positive growth in the city’s unrestricted fund balance, as well as the one for the city school system.
“We give an unmodified, clean opinion on the financial statements taken as a whole. Those include the governmental activities, the business activities on each major fund and the respective budgetary comparisons of the major funds,” McDaniel said. “At the government wide level, unrestricted fund balance or equity was $9,420,000 for all governmental activities. That includes the city school and all of the city’s fundings. The change in net position for the year was $4,108,000 positive change on all governmental activities. It was a really good financial year.”
Haley Slagle, CPA with Brown, Jake & McDaniel, gave a more in depth look at the financials for the city, especially numbers in the general fund, which show a large increase over prior year. Slagle said that many municipalities operate with at least 25% of their total fund balance available to them in their general funds. After last year’s impressive showing, Newport started the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund that covered nearly 100% of all expenditures.
“The general fund balance net growth was roughly 18%, and this was mostly related to a variety of factors. There were a lot of things we were unsure about during the pandemic, like sales tax growth, so management had prepared for a couple of lean budget years,” Slagle said.
“The ending fund balance in the general fund is nearly 100% of your expenditures for the fiscal year. That’s very, very good. Many municipalities when they adopt a minimum fund balance policy follow GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) guidelines, which is roughly 25%. The general fund is running at almost 100% as of 6-30-21. The general purpose school fund is just over 50%, at about 56%, so it also has a pretty healthy fund balance as well.”
McDaniel closed the report by saying that Newport has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time in terms of its finances. Less than a decade ago the city was forced to use tax anticipation notices to cover expenditures until property taxes were paid by residents. That is no longer the case as the city has created a more stable platform.
“Overall you are on great financial footing. I won’t harp, but seven or eight years ago there were cash flow issues and lots of other issues related to the finances of the city’s programs,” McDaniel said. “Your regular general expenditures that were required for your revenues really weren’t quite meeting what your normal expenditures even were. Now you have adequate cash to finance your operations and can look at the capital needs of the city to try and meet those without having to absorb so much debt.”
Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt thanked the firm for their hard work, as well as Finance Director Tina Matthews, City Administrator James Finchum and the entire city office staff.
Following the report, the council voted to renew the city’s contract with Brown, Jake & McDaniel to retain their services for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The council also approved amending the city’s zoning map to change the designation for 834 Martine Street. Council members found little aversion with the change from citizens after the were given multiple opportunities to address the change at various meetings. The change was necessary for development to occur on Cosby Highway, which is located directly behind the property in question.
The zoning will now be designated as part of the interstate highway business district from its prior assignment of low density residential.
Community Development Director Gary Carver said the change will have little impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
“At no point am I professionally, or anyone on the board, going to do anything to harm or seek to do harm to any of our residents,” Carver said. “But also, we have a multimillion dollar investment on Cosby Highway that we have to think about.”
No further details were given during the meeting as to what type of development will take place, or what entity or business is looking to locate in the immediate area.
With Finchum’s contract set to expire soon, alderwoman Louanna Ottinger made a motion to extend the city administrator’s term of service by another three years. The motion was given a second by Proffitt and approved unanimously by the council.
“I appreciate the folks that have spoken to me about staying on and wanting to work with me. I appreciate them a lot. I appreciate the support, and won’t let you down,” Finchum said following the vote.
Several other residents were reappointed to serve on specific boards during the meeting. Blake Briggs and Debbie Wylie will continue their service on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for the city, and Paige Rhodes and Jason Oury will continue to serve on the Industrial Development Board.
Council members also gave their approval for the city to participate in two Public Entity Partners Grants. One is a safety grant that will allow the city to purchase equipment, and the other is a driver’s safety grant that will be used to cover expenses associated with any classes needed for employees that operate vehicles. The City Council will meet again on Tuesday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
