COCKE COUNTY—A budget transfer requested by the County Fire Department led to a lengthy discussion at Monday’s County Legislative Body (CLB) meeting.
The initial request was presented to the County Budget Committee earlier this month, and passed on to the CLB for consideration.
The position of assistant chief has been vacant for some time at the department, which led Chief Bryan Southerland to remove the position and request those funds be used to increase salaries for all firefighters.
Included in the move would be a new position that will carry the title of Senior Captain. No new dollars would need to be added to the budget to make the request work.
A motion was made to approve the request, but it failed with eight commissioners voting against the measure.
After that vote occurred, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger told the body she would let the department proceed with the request despite their disapproval. She said it may result in a small blip on the county’s audit report but would be worth it in the end.
“I’m going to go ahead and allow them act as if this was approved,” Ottinger said.
“This should only result in an audit footnote and not a finding when the time comes, but I’m willing to do that to get them the money they deserve.”
Several commissioners feared that approving the request would open Pandora’s box.
“If we allow the fire department to do this what will stop everyone else from doing the same,” CLB chair Clay Blazer asked?
“I’m torn by this decision because I know our employees deserve more pay.”
Commissioner Gayla Blazer agreed that most employees deserve an increase in pay but preferred it be done through the budget process. She also questioned the salary increase for the chief.
The request would see Southerland’s salary increase by $4,400 per year.
“The chief knew the salary when he took the position,” Blazer said.
“If I take a job, I’m not going to come back six months later and say I need $4,000 more to do the same job. I’m not saying the others don’t deserve this, but I think it should go through the normal budget process.”
Commissioner Norman Smith said he would like to see more money go towards volunteer departments. He said the majority of the county is dependent upon these departments for a wide variety of emergencies.
“There is a reason we’re not paying these employees enough and that’s because we don’t have the money to do it with,” Smith said. “They all need more money, but where are you going to get it from? Are you going to hit the tax payers who can’t even breathe?
“For the people in Grassy Fork and Point Pleasant their volunteer departments will be the first to respond. These volunteer departments are the ones we need to be looking to help.”
Commissioner Casey Gilliam had a different opinion on the matter. He said the county has to find a way to increase wages for all departments due to the high turnover rate.
Gilliam said the county is losing employees every single day to higher paying jobs in other counties.
“We are constantly losing well trained people to other counties over a few thousand dollars,” Gilliam said.
“It’s not just the fire department and the sheriff’s office either. We’ve had people laugh in our face when they hear what we pay at the road department.”
Commissioner Forest Clevenger agreed with Gilliam saying he wanted to see county employees prosper. He was in support of the request because it involved existing funds within the budget.
“We were able to get sheriff’s deputies a little more within their own budget and I think we should do the same with the fire department,” Clevenger said.
“I think we should do this with a lot of departments. We have to start paying people more money. This requires no new money so we’re just holding them back and not letting them prosper.”
Moving forward, commissioners briefly discussed the vacancy on the Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Board. The Public Safety Committee narrowed the choices down to Ward Williams and Phillip Weidenburner to fill the position.
The body voted to appoint Williams to fill the vacant seat but assured Weidenburner that a position will be open soon as terms end for other board members.
During the meeting commissioners voted to reappoint Clay Blazer as chair of the body for the 2021-2022 year. Norman Smith was named vice-chair.
Mayor Ottinger and commissioners took a moment to recognize long-time newsman and radio broadcaster, Marty Ricker. Ricker passed away on July 30, 2021. He worked at many radio stations over the years and most recently served as news director at WLIK in Newport.
Ottinger presented a proclamation to Ricker’s family members and former employers who were in attendance for the meeting.
The County Legislative Body will meet again on Monday, October 18 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
