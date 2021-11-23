COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County High School is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to renovate the school’s weight room with all new equipment. The Drive to 25 Alumni Fundraiser hopes to see 250 former student athletes donate an average of $100 towards the overall goal of $25,000.
The push to begin a renovation process began when Scotty Dykes took over the football program in 2019. His assistant and strength and conditioning coach, Daniel Dudley, approached Dykes about the need to replace the broken and outdated equipment. Dudley then spoke to the entire athletics department and athletic director about the school’s needs.
The coaches agreed that in order to compete at the highest level, new equipment would be needed to train student athletes. Many of the schools programs such as football and basketball already used the weigh room, but more coaches are utilizing the facility to better prepare their players.
“The weight room is the one place all sports teams use and is one of the keys to athletes reaching their full potential in any and all sports,” Dykes said. “The current facility does not provide adequate space for the larger teams but also doesn’t provide updated equipment.”
Coach Dudley can see even greater benefit to new equipment than on the field performance. He said it can help foster a healthier lifestyle for years to come.
“The weight room has served thousands of athletes over the years. It is now time to renovate and replace outdated equipment to put us on par with surrounding counties and communities. This is an investment in our student athletes at CCHS,” Dudley said.
“The weight room can have short term success in helping our students become stronger and better athletes. It can also pay dividends down the road by teaching lifelong healthy habits.”
The Lady Red soccer team has started using the weight room under the direction of head coach, Mikayla Gregg Metzdorf. Metzdorf said that new equipment is needed not only for training purposes, but also for the safety of athletes. She hopes to implement new soccer specific training options centered around the new equipment.
“As the soccer program continues to grow, so does the necessity for a complete and safe weight room. To compete at a high level, we must have the equipment to train and condition the full athlete,” Metzdorf said. “Weight training is necessary to not only increase speed and strength, but to help prevent injury. Soccer specific weight training would be implemented to better prepare our athletes for the field. Any support would be greatly appreciated as you will be developing each individual on our team.”
The Big Red basketball team has used the weight room for years. Head coach Casey Ragan frequented the facility as a student athlete long before before taking over the basketball program. Ragan knows what the weight room needs, and what benefits new equipment can provide.
“I am a firm believer that strong high school athletic programs build and can help improve overall school culture. When students are excited to come to school and become involved, good things tend to happen academically, socially, and athletically,” Ragan said.
“We have numerous coaches in place that see the gap in our athletic programs with the teams we are competing against. One of the best ways to help close that gap is quality strength and conditioning. Unfortunately, we do not have adequate equipment to do so. Some of the weight equipment we are currently using has been in place for 20 to 30 years or longer.
“With some community and alumni support, we can update this equipment and do our small part in trying to make CCHS the best place it can be. Our kids deserve the best, just like any other county or school around us. While we may have to work a little bit harder than most schools to get it—then I believe that teaches our young people a lesson that’s missing way too often in today’s society.”
In spring 2020 and 2021, two separate lift-a-thons were held to help raise money towards the overall goal. A golf tournament was also held to generate funds for the project. To date, more than $13,000 has been raised through donations from former athletes, coaches and CCHS classes.
Ashley Dudley, educator and wife of Coach Dudley, has worked diligently on the online campaign to generate donations. As a former athlete herself, Dudley said the project is a way of generating unity in the community towards the overall goal of better student athletes.
“I participated in track here at Cocke County and this is some of the same equipment that was used when I was here,” Dudley said. “We all want to take pride in our hometown and our school and we want to see Cocke County High School be as successful as it can be in all areas. It would be great for us to come together as a community to see these renovations happen.”
New equipment would benefit students who are currently enrolled at CCHS, but Dudley stressed the fact that it would be just as important to future generations.
“I have a daughter and one on the way, so both of them will probably benefit from this equipment some day. For some of the younger alumni, I think it’s important for them to realize your kids are going to go to school here and play here, so it would be great to give them the best equipment possible.”
To find out more about the Drive to 25, visit the Cocke County High School Athletics’ Facebook page. More information is also available on Twitter @CCHSSports423, and online at bit.ly/cchssports423.
To donate online, visit https://app.99pledges.com/fund/CCHSDriveto25. Donors can also submit checks to the high school with weight room in the memo line.
