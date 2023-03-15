Tim Brockwell endowed scholarship established

Tim Brockwell, a long-time Walters State Community College employee has

established an endowed scholarship to assist students who are in danger of leaving college due to financial hardships. From left are Chris Cates, assistant vice president of college advancement; Brockwell, a server systems technician; and Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WSCC

Tim Brockwell has a long history with Walters State. He started as a student worker, became a full-time employee in 1997 and is now a technician in the college’s Office of Information and Educational Technologies.

“Walters State has made such a difference in my life, first as a student and then as an employee for the past 25 years,” Brockwell said. “I want to give back just a little of what I’ve been given.”

