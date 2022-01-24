Tobacco is something for which every person has a frame of reference, either as a user, grower, seller or observer of the other three. It has long been controversial, a bane or a blessing, dependent upon who was speaking. Although ills created by tobacco have been assailed by religious and health persons, on another scale, tobacco cultivation has been of great benefit to Cocke County.
Tobacco, genus nicotiana, is native to the Americas. It was in Mexico by 1000 BC. The earliest published accounts of tobacco were from Ramon Pane, a Catholic monk who accompanied Columbus on his second voyage and was introduced to tobacco in Santa Domingo. Pane returned to Spain in 1496 and wrote about the flora and fauna he had seen. Spain, however, supposedly did not receive any tobacco seeds until 1559.
Tobacco reached England by way of Sir Walter Raleigh's expedition to Roanoke Island in 1586. Sir Walter even encouraged Good Queen Bess to have a smoke. King James I did not like smoking and he is the one who termed it "the noxious weed," but he did allow his country to keep the excise taxes that the imported tobacco generated.
The Jamestown colonists did not like the tobacco grown by their Native American neighbors, and John Rolfe began experimenting with Caribbean tobacco seeds. In 1612 Rolfe produced the first crop of experimental tobacco, and in 1614 it was introduced in England. To say something trite, the rest was history! By 1620, 20,000 tons of tobacco was being exported to England. That would be when it really became a cash crop. It was shipped in hogheads, which were barrels that would about 65 gallons of liquid. (A comparison can be made with today's 55 gallon drum.)
Tobacco usage became popular in the colonies, and 400 years later it is still a part of the culture. To be used, it has to be grown, and tobacco cultivation developed, particularly in the South where the climate is more conducive. Based on the soil, water and climate, different types of tobacco are grown in different parts of the country.
AROMATIC is grown primarily in Western Kentucky and Western Tennessee. It is fire cured and is used primarily for chewing tobacco, smokeless products and pipe blends. BRIGHTLEAF is grown mainly in the coastal regions of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. It is flue-cured and used for snuff and smoking products. BURLEY is found in Central Kentucky, Middle and Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina. It is air-cured and used mainly for cigarettes. BROADLEAF is grown in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Connecticut. It is air cued and mainly used for cigars.
Tobacco cultivation amounts to less than 1% of American agriculture. North Carolina is the leading tobacco producing state, followed by Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.
In the earliest years of settlement in East Tennessee, tobacco cultivation would have amounted to just enough for the farmer's personal use or perhaps some extra to use to barter or sell. In the Knoxville Register, June 16, 1841, an article on the benefits of tobacco production was published. Later that year in the Knoxville Post it was reported that according to the 1840 US census there were 1,500,000 farmers raising tobacco, but in the 1850 Agricultural census, there was no tobacco reported having grown in Cocke County (but you know there was!) In the 1860 census, several farmers reported tobacco production in small amounts, between 50 and 100 pounds, except for Dr. C.D. Fairfield who reported 6000 pounds.
It wasn't until after the Civil War that the common folk of this area developed an awareness of the wider world and all it had to offer due to improved communication and transportation. It was said that the Yankee soldiers were quite taken with the Southern tobacco, which then created a wider market after the war. Tobacco cultivation began improving and increasing.
In the Union and American [Greeneville, TN], February 6, 1876, there is a long article entitled "How to Raise Tobacco." I haven't worked in tobacco but I have heard many descriptions about it and this article indicates that the process is much the same today as it was in 1876. You readers, who have worked tobacco, be the judge.
It said to prepare the tobacco bed by burning any time after January 1st. Clean off the bed and rake, then sow the seeds and cover the bed. After the field is plowed and harrowed, the plants can be set about May 1st. Make hills about three feet apart and set one plant in each hill. There would be about 4,860 hills per acre. Reset any plants where any have died. Work the ground regularly to remove grass and weeds. There will be three crops of suckers to remove. When plants are about three feet high, top each one. Tobacco should be ready to cut the first part of September. Hang leaves on sticks four feet long and then hang on a scaffold so that the leaves hang down straight. Strip and grade in rainy damp weather. Tie in bundles according to grade by wrapping a leaf around the stem end.
In 1876 the tobacco was packed in hogsheads, which isn't done today. In the not too distant past, the hands were packed on a basket. Now they are baled.
The Scottish Carolina Timber and Land Corporation arrived in Cocke County in 1884. In addition to harvesting and marketing the vast timber resources, SCTL wanted to enlarge the economy for the local people. Tobacco production as a cash crop was one such method. According to an article in the Morristown Gazette, October 21, 1885, tobacco had done well that year in Cocke county: The Tobacco sale in the Alpha warehouse of the Scottish Carolina Timber and Land Company at Big Creek [Del Rio] Cocke County came off Tuesday of last week and was a success. A large quantity of different grades of tobacco was disposed of to the entire satisfaction of the buyers and sellers. Several of the principal markets were represented by buyers and all said this was the largest sale of new tobacco that they have attended. These gentlemen deserve much credit for the manner in which they are encouraging this new industry in East Tennessee.
Things seemed so promising for this that the Gazette reported on April 26, 1886: The Newport Ledger mentions as possibilities the establishment at that place of a tobacco flue factory, a tobacco warehouse and a tobacco factory, and it believes that when this is all done, Newport will be able to handle annually two million pounds of leaf.
SCTL folded up its operations here later in 1886, and Cocke County slowed down again. In 1891 the Newport Development Company announced a similar plan, but it never materialized either.
Tobacco cultivation continued to increase, but the tobacco from Cocke County had to be taken for sale either in Greeneville or Morristown. There are also markets in Knoxville, Asheville and Johnson City.
This changed in 1953 when Cocke County got its own tobacco market. The late Doyle Barger was involved in this from the very beginning. He credited Col. M.M. Bullard and Senator Estes Kefauver for making this happen. There were three separate warehouses built on the Knoxville Highway between the present sites of Commercial Furniture and Enterprise Rent-a-Car; the owners were Bill Russell, Norman Swain and Fred Easterly. The market here opened November 16, 1953, and the first sale on November 30th was for Angus Stokely whose crop brought 68 cents per pound.
By 2022 many changes have occurred in tobacco cultivation, production, use and attitudes towards tobacco. It still is a salable commodity, though not the benefit that it once was for local farmers. Fewer Cocke County farmers are growing tobacco. However, a good crop has been the farmers' salvation. With sales coming at the end of the year, the proceeds enabled the farmers to settle the previous year's bills, pay taxes, provide Christmas for their families and hopefully have some left over to get started on the next year.
Any farmer can attest that tobacco cultivation requires thirteen months a year!
