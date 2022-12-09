Tony Helton

Mr. Tony Eugene Helton, age 51, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his home.

He enjoyed spending time with his son “Little Buddy Colt,” Nascar Racing, Rock Music, spending time with his family and vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC.

