Mr. Tony Eugene Helton, age 51, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his home.
He enjoyed spending time with his son “Little Buddy Colt,” Nascar Racing, Rock Music, spending time with his family and vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Gar and Beulah Ball and uncle David Ownby.
Survivors include his parents Edgar Eugene Helton and Belinda Helton of Newport, wife Traci Helton and son Colton Eugene Helton both of Parrottsville; sisters Tammie Helton (Kelley Webb)and Tracy Helton (Robert Barnes, Jr.) all of Newport; nieces Hailey (Michael) Wilson and Macie Burlison all of Newport; great-nieces Isabella, Anastasia and Eliana Wilson; great-nephews Brayden, Shooter and Gunner Wilson all of Newport. Additional survivors include several aunts, cousins and friends including Becky Massey and Wendy Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Costner-Maloy & Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Randall Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday evening at Costner-Maloy & Brown Funeral Home prior to the service. The family wants those attending the service to know that they can choose to wear Camo clothing in memory of Tony.
Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy & Brown Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.