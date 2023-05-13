Newport Medical Center

Newport Medical Center is among a minority of rural hospitals providing full maternity care.

 FILE PHOTO

More than half of all rural Tennessee hospitals no longer deliver babies — a trend that shows no clear signs of reversal while pregnant patients outside major metropolitan areas routinely drive an hour, or more, in order to give birth.

Just 28 of 52 of the state’s rural hospitals that are still in operation provide obstetric services, according to a new report issued by the Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform.

