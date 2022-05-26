NEWPORT—Members of the Economic Development Commission (EDC) and Partnership board of directors recently held their monthly meeting at Newport City Hall. During the meeting, EDC Director and Partnership President Lucas Graham gave a brief update on the recruitment process for both of the vacant facilities formerly owned by Conagra.
Graham said that things are going well for both and hopes to have an announcement on the distribution center off Highway 73 if certain hurdles can be cleared.
Graham would not go into specifics due to sensitive information and confidentiality, but said he is working with the city to take needed action.
“We’ve made some progress on Conagra’s buildings working with Phoenix Investors out of Milwaukee on that process. We’re looking at annexing them, by request, into the city limits to come up with some creative zoning solutions,” Graham said. “We have an active prospect that is willing to sign if we alleviate these issues. Hopefully we’ll get some good news on that one pretty soon.”
It’s also full steam ahead as Graham hopes to land a company to take over the Broadway facility that has slowly been vacated thanks to the assistance of Phoenix Investors. The remaining Conagra equipment has been removed and renovations have occurred to make the property more attractive to potential companies. There is also a chance the space could be used on a temporary basis by the party interested in the distribution center.
“We still have three active looking at that and you’ve probably noticed a lot of trucks coming in and out over the last couple weeks. That is Phoenix getting Conagra equipment remnants out of there and doing some cleaning and remodeling.
“There may even be some temporary usage of that facility for the prospect looking at the distribution center. We’re getting prepared for things either way, but progress is going strong.”
Other businesses are also looking at how projects are developing within the county and are showing interest in bringing new structures to the area or seeking large scale vacant facilities.
Graham said a proposal is on the table to use a building within the county as a hub to meet the distribution needs of multiple businesses.
“There is a pending proposal from a group that would like to have a 500,000 square-foot spec building. They have three or four active tenants looking in the market with not much out there. They’re needing a place to put these guys and looking for a solution.
“It’s a good problem to have, and they’re looking at the end of July to come up with an answer. They have a lot of distribution clients looking for a place to go, and this would obviously be a great win for us if we can get that going.”
Work continues at the county Innovation Park as Graham hopes to secure infrastructure grants to offset expenses for remaining. Site visits and tours are taking place with state officials in the coming month with large sums available. Things are going well, and the park has become a prime example of what officials like to see when considering projects to fund.
Graham closed his address to board members by saying that delays have occurred with two projects due to companies being unable to bring international funds to the U.S.
Offers are still active at this time, and Graham said the funds are still available, but more time is needed to help bring the projects to fruition.
Tourism Director Linda Lewanski spoke to the board about the various meetings and projects that she has been involved in over the last month. Lewanski has been in talks with other county directors on needed updates to the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council website.
The 16 counties represented recently held a retreat to discuss a restructuring of the site that will better suit the needs of each county. Each may soon have the ability to provide quicker updates to their individual offerings to provide better information to tourists.
“All of those counties have the challenge of keeping their websites up to date,” Lewanski said. “The 16 of us are looking at putting up a lot of vlogs and stories, while doing away with individual listings that aren’t correct half the time. It’s a unique approach, but a couple of marketing gurus suggested that it’s more important to get your story out there.”
The tourism department maintains its own website through the Partnership, but the METTC gives broader access to individuals that may not search for Cocke County specifically. Lewanski also attended the Highway 25E board meeting with officials from TDOT who are looking to invest more grant funds into areas the highway runs through. Cocke County could be the beneficiary of funds that would help market what activities are available along the stretch of roadway.
Several events are planned for the Chamber of Commerce in June with the first major event being the beginning of the Rhythm on the River Concert series. Mountain Edge will take the stage behind Newport City Hall on June 2. The concerts will be held every other Thursday and end on July 28 with GRITS from Dumplin Valley capping off the series.
The monthly member breakfast will be held on June 16, and the host of the event will be Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice. Ribbon cuttings are also on the schedule for the Chamber of Commerce as they welcome two new businesses to the community in June.
Closing out the reports portion of the meeting was C-5 Collective Impact Lead, Jennifer Ellison, who reviewed the past month’s happenings with the board.
Ellison told the board that C-5’s Community Food Assessment was closed on May 5 with just over 500 responses from individuals in the area. C-5 is working with Save the Children to analyze the submitted data to come up with ways to battle food insecurity.
The organization is also in the process of finalizing a library summer reading plan that will be used by the four libraries across the county. A $6,000 grant was obtained and funds will be split between the four locations.
C-5 will hold a pizza party with ice cream and cake to kick off the summer reading program. The special event will be held at Stokely Memorial Library with the theme of Oceans of Possibilities.
The next meeting of the Economic Development Commission and Partnership boards will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 16 at Newport City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.