NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County General Committee met this week to tackle several agenda items that would be of interest to county employees and citizens alike.
The first topic of discussion was the usage of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to supply county employees with a bonus for work completed during the pandemic.
Commissioners Forest Clevenger and Norman Smith were under the impression that a vote had taken place some months ago to provide part-time employees with $2,000 and full-time with $3,000 bonuses.
“I thought we already approved this and assumed the money had already gotten to them,” Smith said. “I’m a little disappointed it hasn’t.”
Clevenger recalled the idea of bonuses being brought up at the same time ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds for the school system were allocated for a one time bonus for teachers. The funds provided through ESSER are completely separate from those provided to the county for pandemic relief and follow different guidelines.
Clevenger said the county mayor and finance director would know why the money hasn’t been given to employees.
“We have two people making a combined $170,000, so I assume this falls on them,” Clevenger said. “I know stipulations have been placed on the money, but to the best of my understanding some of it could be used for bonuses. I know we should have money somewhere even if we have to get creative and move things around. The city and schools have provided bonuses to their employees, so I don’t know why Cocke County can’t do the same.”
The County Budget Committee discussed this exact topic last week after talks of bonuses led to significant social media chatter. During the meeting, Mayor Crystal Ottinger and County Legislative Body chair Clay Blazer, discussed their concerns with spending ARP funds.
The county must repay any money that is spent improperly. This has led to a delay in any expenditures as final guidelines for fund allocation should be released by the state in the coming weeks. During that meeting Ottinger said it would take a significant sum to provide county employees with a bonus. She said the county couldn’t afford to repay that amount, if required, without a tax increase.
Ottinger and Shalee’ McClure, County Clerk, are combing through minutes from prior CLB meetings to see if a vote occurred. The mayor said that she nor Blazer recall a vote ever taking place but are looking to ensure nothing has fallen through the cracks.
“If they voted then I’ll be the first to say you’re right, but myself nor chairman Blazer are aware of one taking place,” Ottinger said. “We are checking with the county clerk to see if a vote happened. I can’t pay the employees based on intentions, it needs to be voted on. If I’ve missed something then I’ll do everything I can to immediately correct things. I’ll stand up and apologize to the employees, but right now everything has been spoken about with no vote."
Ottinger further added that if a vote of the body were to occur they would also be responsible for justifying why employees are being given bonuses based on current guidelines.
“If the bonuses are coming from stimulus funds they’ll (CLB) have to do some work to justify things. I won’t be able to do that for them. This would be the only pool of money available to provide bonuses. I know county employees are underpaid and I want them to have everything they are entitled to, but I think it would be best to wait for final guidelines from the state.”
CLB members could vote to provide county employees with bonuses during their upcoming meeting. Ottinger said the funds could be released for those bonuses rather quickly, but there may be repercussions during the auditing process if the state doesn’t approve of the usage.
Increase in employee pay
The conversation of bonuses quickly shifted towards providing county employees with a wage increase. Clevenger noted that the City of Newport recently increased hourly pay for certain employees to $15 per hour. He said the county should follow suit with a wage increase if they hope to retain employees.
“The median household income in Cocke County is around $32,000 per year before taxes,” Clevenger said.
“That’s not a lot of money once insurance is taken out. That same amount two years ago isn’t the same now. Overall inflation is around 20%, and a lot of businesses are preparing next year to increase wages. We are about to have a mass exodus from some county departments if we don’t do something.”
Commissioner Smith said the only way to increase wages in the county is through a tax increase. He said that would hit property owners two fold as they are dealing with inflation issues as well.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam is an employee of the County Highway Department, which makes him more aware than most of the issues that the department faces.
He said that many truck drivers can find work with companies in the area making more money than what is offered through the Highway Department.
“I see both sides of things, but when the employee is gone you can’t replace them. The Highway Department, for example, is between a rock and hard place. The guys driving a truck can go make $15 or more per hour at any other job. It’s a tough situation for the county, but something has to happen.”
A vote was held and commissioners decided to task the County Budget Committee with finding ways to increase hourly wages for employees.
Wheel tax discussed
Another topic that garnered much discussion was the creation of a county wheel tax. This particular topic has been brought up many times as commissioners are looking for a revenue source to cover expenses associated with a county jail/justice center.
Clevenger advocated for the CLB to implement the tax by a two-thirds majority vote of the commissioners. He feels that is the logical way to move forward.
“During the last meeting it was said that 14 people shouldn’t be telling 35,000 what to do, but that’s exactly what this job tells us to do. We don’t let people vote on a property tax increase. Citizens will always have the option of going through the petition process to send it to referendum. I don’t want a wheel tax or property tax increase, but I’m aware of the need.”
Clevenger said a wheel tax is fair to all citizens as the majority drive cars. He said the burden is currently being shouldered by the 20% who are property owners.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said the body needs to do more to educate the public on how wheel tax funds will be spent. She said that too many fear it will be misused.
“I believe people should be able to vote on it themselves, but it is up to us to educate them on why it’s needed,” Blazer said. “We need to tell people exactly where it is going because many of them think it will be misused. There was a public meeting scheduled to discuss this just before COVID shut everything down. We need to have a town hall meeting to better inform the public.”
Commissioner Smith said all of the previous discussions have stirred people’s emotions for no real reason. He said concrete figures have not been presented to the body on adjusted costs for the jail/justice center.
Initial estimates were close to $32 million for a county jail and nearly $40 million for a jail/justice center combined, but that was before supply shortages and inflated costs.
“How much will it be? We don’t even know the exact amount that we need from a wheel tax,” Smith said. “We also need to let people know that a property tax increase will happen too because a wheel tax won’t be enough. That’s the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. We have no solid figures, and this has been going on for two years. Emotions run high and we get nowhere. We’re no closer than we were then. The people of this county are not dumb. If we sit here thinking we’re smarter than them then we’re in the wrong business.”
Commissioner David Veridal said the county has no choice but to build a jail due to the current state of housing for inmates. Both jails have been decertified for multiple years leaving the county open to lawsuits. Veridal said he can’t see another way to pay for the jail than a wheel tax. He fears the state will take control of the situation and mandate the type of jail Cocke County builds and the amount it will pay. In doing so, the state could also set the tax rate at a specific amount to cover the build costs.
Smith said the county needs to focus on one project and one project only moving forward. He stressed the fact that the county’s current tax base can’t support all the needs.
“There is no poorer county in the state than Cocke County,” Smith said. “The median household income here is embarrassing. We talk about raising taxes but that will only push you deeper into poverty. We need to focus on one thing and move forward with it. There isn’t a big enough tax base to support these things.”
Clevenger said the only other option on the table is to cut services. He estimated that just over $1 million could be saved if the County Fire and Recreation Departments were eliminated. Without an additional tax of some sort the county would still fall short of the annual payment amount for a jail/justice center.
Left with no real solutions, the committee decided to start the process from scratch with updated cost estimates and a potential town hall meeting.
Adult-Oriented Establishment Act
The Committee voted to move forward with the creation of a board that will control and regulate any adult oriented businesses that may locate in Cocke County. The county was recently approached by such a business, which prompted commissioners to approve the Adult-Oriented Establishment Act.
They hope to take things a step forward with the board that will enforce guidelines on any establishment of this type.
County attorney Melissa Gossman gave the committee a brief overview on how the board will be created.
“The mayor will pick five people to serve on this board that will control and regulate businesses if they decide to locate here,” Gossman said.
“Each position is for a four year term of service, or they can rotate depending on how the board is established. A business will have to apply for a license to operate once they are in place. Currently, all they would have to do is apply for a typical business license.”
Clevenger stressed the need to create this board to keep any adult oriented business from flying under the radar and receiving a standard license. The full CLB will now cast their vote to create the board during their December meeting, which will be held this coming Monday, December 20, at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the County Courthouse.
