Jaclyn A. Rae and husband, Michael Joshua Odonnell to Patrick Sanabria, et al, and Terra A. Hopson, 5th District, $275,000.
John F. Hanley to Clint Wilder and wife, Ashley Wilder, 3rd District, $85,000.
Austine H. Fine, et al, and Sierra Holdway and Elsie Henderson to Ritchie S. Broyles and wife, Judy L. Broyles, 4th District, $44,000.
Donald H. Norwood, et al, and Tracy Griffith to Carol Blask, et al, and Cindy Dockery, 8th District, $139,000.
Stephen C. Eldridge, et al, and Claire B. Crouch to Kerstin Tustee Murphy, et al, and Strange Hollow Road Trust 30067, dated September 7, 2022, 1st District, $20,000.
Frank Stephen Bates, et al, and Peggy Lynn Bates, Peggy L. Bates, Co Trustee, Bryan G. Hobcroft, Successor Co Trustee, and Annette Hobcroft, Revocable Trust Date, 7th District, $109,000.
Michael D. Faulkner and wife, Sandra Faulkner to Janet Woodruff, 5th District, $285,000.
Richard Fatigate to Howard Reagan Jr. and wife, Marcia Reagan, 1st District, $45,000.
Kimbra King to Jesse Laramee, et al, and Roxanne Laramee, Christopher Laramee and Danielle Laramee, 2nd District, $420,750.
Brian Hall and wife, Kathy Hall to Reynaldo Punzalan Jr. and wife, Cynthia Punzalan, 3rd District, $327,000.
Gary L. Pittenger, et al, Catherine A. Hood Pittenger and Catherine A. Pittenger Hood to Dustin E. Butzler, et al, and Sydney C. Willcox, 5th District, $250,000.
Frederic M. Cook to Sabrina Weeks, 5th District, $45,000.
Bobby Lee Webb, et al, and Geneva Marie Webb and Bobby L. Webb to Mia Stowe, 5th District, $55,500.
Charles David Allen, et al, and Orlie Wood, Orlie Wood Jr., Jakie Wood, Barabra Baker, Pat Morrison, James Smith, Heirs of Jeanie Smith, and Christine Willis Willis to Diane Artemus, et al, and Jazmine Torres and Marissa Artemus, 8th District, $70,000.
Maryvene Ramsey, et al, and Christopher Eugene Ramsey, Calisse Eileen Ramsey Finchum, and Craig Edward Ramsey to Joe Cutshaw and wife, Jackye Cutshaw, 6th District, $80,000.
Jake B. Bible Jr., et al, and Melinda Ann Bible Busler to Tyler Grahl, 2nd District, $89,265.
Allen D. Klaft and wife, Jamie Klaft to Zachery William Faust, 6th District, $150,000.
Amber Smith, et al, and Alexis Leroy to Allen Klaft and wife, Jamie Klaft, 4th District, $30,000.
Steven F. Smith, et al, and Mark C. Smith to Cocke County Board of Education, 6th District, $0.
Mulholland Service LLC to Galen Hans Bugtong, $15,000.
