Baseball 1

Tennessee’s Drew Beam helped the Vols move past UC San Diego this weekend for their first win of the 2023 season.

 UTSports.com

MESA, Ariz. – Earning its first win of the 2023 campaign, the second-ranked Tennessee baseball team took down UC San Diego, 7-0, Sunday afternoon behind an emphatic pitching performance by Drew Beam and a late offensive surge.

Beam started off his sophomore season dealing at the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs, Sloan Park. The Murfreesboro native went six innings, allowing just three baserunners and punching out six. He did not allow a run or a walk, and demonstrated incredible efficiency, making it through his stellar outing in just 86 pitches, facing two batters over the minimum.

