A significant item of concern discussed at Tuesday’s Newport Board of Mayor and Alderman (BMA) meeting was whether the audit would be sent in late and thereby delay the State Comptroller’s Office approving the city budget for the next fiscal year.
City Administrator James Finchum explained previously that while the city does not control Newport Utilities (NU) or the Newport City Board of Education (NCBOE), the state views the city as the overseeing entity and the city’s audit is not complete until it is uploaded online. The city’s audit cannot be uploaded until the audits from NU and NCBOE are also uploaded.
“There is the distinct probability that everything will not be to the state so the audit can be uploaded before the budget is submitted for approval,” Finchum said. “The comptroller has put us on notice that if the audit is not online when we send in the budget in June, they will not approve the budget. If that is the case, you will have to vote in June to continue the fiscal year to July 1 so we can continue paying our bills.”
Finchum continued by saying, “We are at the mercy of the forces that be, and that is the conundrum we are facing. It is through no fault of our own, as our stuff has been done. We are working on several grant projects, and we cannot be reimbursed for our expenditures until everything has been completed and turned in. We are considered the parent entity for both NU and Newport Grammar, but they are not under our control.”
A letter had been sent on behalf of the city to both NU and NCBOE. Mayor Roland Dykes, III, said the entities acknowledged receipt of the letters, but they had not mentioned any resolution.
NCBOE Director Sandra Burchette was at the meeting and she said that the school system had provided all the documentation that it has been asked to provide.
“It looks like we aren’t doing our part, but we provided what we were asked to provide. I don’t know what else to do,” Burchette said.
“The auditor said it is Newport Grammar School’s fault and Newport Grammar School said it is the auditor’s fault. We are at their mercy,” Finchum said.
“It is my understanding that the auditors are short on staff and they have a lot of business. We can’t close out the audit, so can someone offer some guidance?” Burchette asked.
Newport City Recorder Tina Matthews said Burchette has sent in more information as requested. It was pointed out the NU audit information was not received until March 18, which was when the auditors were getting into the busy tax season.
“We have always taken pride in getting our budget in on time, and it looks like it won’t be happening this year,” Finchum said.
Responding to questions from the aldermen, Finchum said that for the last eight or nine years the budget has been in on time. He said the budget year could be extended to ensure the bills are paid, and he said it is not uncommon for some government entities to have to extend the budget year. He pointed out that it is a big deal, however, to have to wait to be reimbursed for grant projects.
It was pointed out that the internal investigation at NU made the audit process take longer last year, but they were still able to get the budget approved on time.
Finchum also told the board that a utility pole on the city right-of-way needs to be moved at the entrance to Woodland Park. He said Streets Supt. Ben Hicks was going to show NU where to move the pole, but was told there would be a $60 consultation charge assessed, so he said he would mark where he wanted the pole and not meet with them in hopes of avoiding the fee.
He pointed out that the new flag pole had been installed in front of city hall, so the flag will not hit against the building. He said that would extend the life of the flags, so it would be cost-effective in the long run.
Finchum also provided these additional updates:
• City animal control has received a $10,000 grant from PETCO to cover medical and life-saving procedures for animals.
• The pool at Newport City Park will open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It would open later in the day while school is in session, so students could come to the pool after school.
• $100,000 has been put in the budget for funding the welcome center, and those funds will come from the hotel and motel tax.
• $5,000 was added to the community development budget to cover taking bids for cleaning up and mowing lots. The property owners will be given notice, and if they do not act within a timely fashion the individual or business that has successfully won the bid will take care of the situation. The city will then put a lien on the property.
Zaxby’s approval moves forward
A public hearing was held, with no response from the public, regarding the second reading of Ordinance 2023-06, a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School, and Ordinance 2023-07, amending the zoning map to rezone Sequoyah Drive for the Zaxby’s project. Both ordinances passed on second reading during the meeting.
Ball reappointed
Amy Ball was reappointed to the Fire Civil Service Board. She was selected by the other two board members.
New business
The purchase of a Trane HVAC unit from Humphrey’s Heat and Air for $95,300 for the Community Center was approved. It had been previously budgeted.A request, which had been budgeted, for a four-wheel drive Ford Explorer to replace a 2013 Dodge Charger for the Newport Police Department was approved. The cost will be $38,259.Approved purchasing $30,336 of equipment for the fire department. Those funds also had been budgeted.
Thunder Memorial Ride
Police Chief Maurice Shults advised the Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride is set for May 28.
Proclamation
A proclamation honored the Cocke County High School (CCHS) girl’s track team. The team won the division championship this year for the first time since 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.