Proclamation honors girls' track team

The Cocke County High School girls’ track team was honored with a proclamation for winning the division championship. It was the first time that the school had won the division championship in 25 years.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

A significant item of concern discussed at Tuesday’s Newport Board of Mayor and Alderman (BMA) meeting was whether the audit would be sent in late and thereby delay the State Comptroller’s Office approving the city budget for the next fiscal year.

City Administrator James Finchum explained previously that while the city does not control Newport Utilities (NU) or the Newport City Board of Education (NCBOE), the state views the city as the overseeing entity and the city’s audit is not complete until it is uploaded online. The city’s audit cannot be uploaded until the audits from NU and NCBOE are also uploaded.

