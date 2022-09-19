NEWPORT - According to a Newport Police Department report filed by Officer Joshyua Shults, police were called to Newport City Park regarding a 37-year-old man giving a 15-year-old female $100 to “hangout” on Saturday evening.
The report indicated that Sgt. Justin Vinson was working security at the park for little league football games when he was approached by Kody and Catherine Foehner, parents of a juvenile female, who said their daughter was approached by a man who offered her $100 to hangout with him.
The man allegedly offering the money was identified as Daniel Lee Wood, who had a Florida driver’s license. Sgt. Vinson investigated the incident and had a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) incident created to file a report later. He told Wood to leave city park.
About 50 minutes later, Officer Shults and Officer Alex Reese responded to a call to city park where Wood was being chased by Mr. Foehner. The officers reportedly made contact with Foehner on Hooper Street and Capt. Donald Coakley made contact with Wood at the intersection of Hooper and Fair streets.
Foehner stated to officers that Wood had approached his daughter and gave her a note wanting her to hang out for $100. Supposedly, the 13-year-old brother of the juvenile female ripped up the note after having seen it. The report indicated that Mr. Foehner was visibly upset because “nothing was done about the incident” the first time.
Sgt. Vinson sent Officer Shults a photo of the note that was found, but the only legible thing on the note was “$100.” After speaking with both parties - Foehner and Wood - Capt. Coakley was able to make contact with Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Tonya Thornton regarding the matter, according to the police report.
According to the report, Thornton advised officers that no crime was committed. After telling Mr. Foehner that no crime had been committed according to the ADA, Foehner became upset. He was told to leave the area.
Foehner requested the officers’ badge numbers and the names of the officers on the scene at Hooper Street. He was provided with that information and was escorted away from the scene by his friend.
The following day, Sgt. Will Gaeber discovered that Jefferson County had an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Daniel Wood. Wood was found then placed under arrest. Capt. Coakley transported Wood to the Cocke County Jail to await transportation to Jefferson County for a violation of probation charge.
