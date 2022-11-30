Trespassing: On Nov. 23, Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to 125 Woodson Road (the Gilleland-O’Dell House) concerning a trespassing call. William Lancaster, owner of the property, reported that someone had been on the property and dug numerous small holes. Mr. Lancaster believes that someone has been on the property using a metal detector and digging the holes when something is detected.
Accident leads to DUI charges: On Nov. 23, Deputy Richard Hoover responded to a call regarding an accident with injury at mile marker 450 on Interstate 40. He reported that a 2015 silver Volkswagen Golf was sitting on the shoulder. He reported that John Eric Hershman, 40, of Jackson, TN, was sitting in the driver’s seat. When the deputy knocked on the passenger side window, Hershmann exited the vehicle from the driver’s side and stumbled toward traffic while holding on to the car and door.
The deputy walked around the vehicle to meet the driver on the other side of the car. Hershman then walked to the back of the vehicle, swaying and uneasy on his feet. The deputy asked the man if he had struck the guardrail based on the information he had gotten from dispatch, but Hershman said that his tire went flat, and asked Hershman if he needed medical attention.
According to the report, Hershman said that he was “good.” The deputy asked him if he had been drinking because of a strong smell of alcohol and his dilated pupils. He was asked to lean against the guardrail while the deputy inspected the vehicle, and he turned around to lean on the guardrail then fell forward toward the vehicle.
The deputy reported that when checking the tire that he claimed to be flat on the front driver side of the vehicle, there was no tire or rim on the car. The car had both mirrors damaged and marks on the ground indicated it had been dragged a “good distance” before stopping. When the driver was asked for identification, he stated it was “in the vehicle.”
When Dep. Hoover opened the passenger door, he reported a “strong aroma of alcohol” and there was a spilled drink on the driver’s side and a broken cup on the passenger floorboard. The key for the car was on top of a brown leather briefcase.
“I asked if I could open the briefcase to look for the license, and he stated “yes”,” the report indicates. The deputy said that when he picked up the briefcase he noticed a black Sig Sauer 1911 with an American flag slide underneath the briefcase locked and loaded with the hammer pulled back.
The officer patted down Hershman to remove any other weapons from the individual. The only other item found was an M&P pocket knife on the passenger side. He then asked Hershman if he was sure that he had not been drinking. He then stated he had been drinking and when asked what time he started drinking, he told the officer 1300 after looking at his watch — the current time was 1930. He was then asked how much he had drunk and he said 8. The officer asked 8 what? Hershman’s response was inaudible and he was told that there was a strong odor of alcohol.
The deputy asked if he had been drinking and driving on the interstate, and he said, “yes.” He was asked to participate in a field sobriety test and he said “no” and said he wanted his lawyer. He was advised “we were not at that point” yet, and he once again declined a field sobriety test. At this time, Hershman was arrested for DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence and failure to exercise due care. He also said he would not consent to a blood draw.
A Sig Sauer P229 was found in the driver’s side door of the vehicle. Both guns were logged in as evidence and the vehicle was towed by Malone’s Towing. Hershman was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Narcotics charges: On Nov. 25, a Nissan Altima traveling east on Hooper Highway was observed swerving in an erratic manner in its lane and crossing the center line when negotiating curves. The vehicle did not come to a complete stop at the intersection of Hooper Highway and Cosby Highway, so the officer initiated a traffic stop near the parking lot of 4398 Cosby Highway. The driver was identified as Shayla Deann Banks, 24, of Newport. Banks seemed confused, didn’t speak coherently, and had difficulty answering basic questions. Her pupils were dilated and slow to react to light. Responding to the officer’s questions, Banks said she was coming from Dandridge and trying to make it to her home in Carson Springs. When asked if she had used any prescription drugs or narcotics, she said she had “consumed three grams of mushrooms a short while before operating the vehicle.” Banks performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Banks was taken into custody. When doing an inventory of the vehicle a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was found inside a plastic bag in the vehicle’s passenger seat. When the officer returned to his patrol car to speak with Banks, he noticed something inside her mouth. He asked her to spit it out and it was a bag she was trying to swallow. The bag contained approximately .6 grams of a leafy green substance that was believed marijuana. She was advised of her rights pertaining to the complied consent laws, and agreed to a blood draw for chemical testing, which EMTs from Priority Ambulance Service conducted before Banks was transported to the Cocke County Jail. Banks was charged with Possession of Schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and act, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.
Probation violation: On Nov. 25, a deputy responded to the Exxon gas station regarding the reports of a female going in and out of consciousness sitting in her car in the back lot. Upon arrival he came into contact with Amanda Gail Raper, 42, of Sevierville. Raper said she was sitting there doing her makeup and “wasting time” until her boyfriend got off work. It was determined Raper had a warrant for violation of probation. Raper was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Criminal trespassing: A deputy responded on Nov. 26 to Parrott’s Place convenience store and deli in reference to a call from dispatch regarding an employee at the store stating a man named Sid Buckner was there “bothering customers” and they “want him to leave.” Dispatch reviewed previous records and located the report from March 2022 where Sidney James Buckner, 30, of Parrottsville, had been trespassed from the store by deputies. Upon arrival, the deputy found Buckner outside the front door of the store and was advised he had been trespassed from the property in March and was under arrest for criminal trespassing. The complainant told officers she wanted Buckner to leave and stop bothering customers. Buckner was taken to the Cocke County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.