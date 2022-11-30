Trespassing: On Nov. 23, Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to 125 Woodson Road (the Gilleland-O’Dell House) concerning a trespassing call. William Lancaster, owner of the property, reported that someone had been on the property and dug numerous small holes. Mr. Lancaster believes that someone has been on the property using a metal detector and digging the holes when something is detected.

Accident leads to DUI charges: On Nov. 23, Deputy Richard Hoover responded to a call regarding an accident with injury at mile marker 450 on Interstate 40. He reported that a 2015 silver Volkswagen Golf was sitting on the shoulder. He reported that John Eric Hershman, 40, of Jackson, TN, was sitting in the driver’s seat. When the deputy knocked on the passenger side window, Hershmann exited the vehicle from the driver’s side and stumbled toward traffic while holding on to the car and door.

