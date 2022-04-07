Liberty Church
On Saturday, April 16, Liberty Church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children age 12 and under are welcome to attend. There will be hot dogs and games. Liberty Church is located across from Carver's Apple Orchard.
Edgemont Church of God
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Edgemont Church of God will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Registration for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. The hunt is open to all children 6th grade and under. Bring a basket or bag as there are more than 1,200 eggs to go along with additional prizes and activities. The church is located at 202 Clevenger Cut Off Road in Newport.
Wilsonville Missionary Baptist Church
Wilsonville Missionary Baptist Church will be having an Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. All kids are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.