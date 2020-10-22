One evening a father was planning a trip for his family. When he discovered he did not have adequate maps, he remembered that his child had a globe that might be helpful. He went to the child’s room to secure it, and as he was tiptoeing out, he was detected by the child, who saw the globe by the light in the hallway. He sat up in bed and said, “Daddy, what are you doing with my world?” The boy’s question to his daddy is an appropriate one to each of us. Whose world is it, and what are we doing with it?
Actually; this world belongs, lock, stock, and barrel to – (wait for it, wait for it) – God!
There you go; The Bible is crystal clear about this – “The earth is The LORD’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psalms 24:1).
A number of people rejoiced greatly many years ago when there seemed to be a groundswell for an annual observance of Earth Day. It is time for all of us to take a good look at what we are doing to the land in which we live, the water we drink, and the air that we breathe. Oil spills like the Exxon Valdez incident in Alaska and the British Petroleum oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico have destroyed natural resources and imperiled wildlife.
Some people believe the earth is an “accident in the universe” without a creator and without a divine sustainer. According to these misguided evolutionists, the earth came from nowhere and is not going anywhere. It is nothing more than just an “accident” – a very wonderful accident, to be sure; but just an accident after all.
Other people feel the earth belongs to the state to parcel out (or not) to whomever the states wishes.
But the kicker is found in The Lord’s experience of “Temptation”, when He was confronted by the devil with a legitimate offer of “all the kingdoms of the world” as a gift on condition that He fall down and worship him. The devil was claiming the power to be able to give the world to Him if He would just lay His Divine Mission aside – just “forget about it” and go on His way.
Well! If the devil didn’t have this to give; the offer would not even have been written down as genuine; but it is written down as genuine in God’s Word.
Yes, it was genuine, all right; but he was offering it to The One who created it, and owned it to start with; and who will own it again in a fashion more glorious than it could ever be imagined!
Ok! The earth (and they who dwell therein) is the Lord’s! All who dwell on the earth belong to Him by right of creation. His ownership should be recognized and responded to. Through Jesus Christ people can find their way into the presence and favor of God.
God created the heaven and the earth; and set it all in motion in those days of Creation; and it is still spinning and revolving and rotating to this day – just the way it was created to do.
Want to hear more? Come to our church this Sunday; and let’s talk about it.
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very. very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty appreciates your comments (especially the good ones) which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
