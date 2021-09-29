In forming a cancer support group Michele Sexton needed here own support, which came in the form of Gail Sutton.
“After my battle with breast cancer, I wanted to start a support group,” said Sexton. “I went to the (Newport) Plain Talk and talked to Nancy O’Neil about putting something in the paper to start the group.
“That was in March of 1999. I had a meeting at my house and Gail apparently saw the article in the paper and decided to come. She showed up in her mini van and brought two or three of her friends. In all there were about eight of us at that first meeting.
“The next month we met again and decided to start a support group. Gail is the one who said I will help you.”
Although Sutton and Sexton did not know each other prior to the support group meeting, they shared in a similar experience. Both were diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997.
“At first, we would split up names and call people,” said Sexton. “When we had meetings, Gail was a greeter and cheerleader and helped all of us in bringing refreshments.”
Sexton said all meetings were held at her house until the group found a karate business that didn’t have lessons on Thursday nights and offered use of the facility for meetings.
“We next moved to Blue Ridge Apartment Complex because they had a social area we could use,” said Sexton. “One night there was a man there and he was talking about not being able to afford his medicines. We decided to pass around a Styrofoam cup and collect money to help him. That’s when we decided we needed to do more to help people.”
Sexton said the group learned it needed to be a 501C3 non profit organization and added that Sutton helped her in attending meetings to get the process started.
“We were just two housewives and really didn’t know what we were doing,” said Sexton.
“Gail became my right-hand person. She has had to face many challenges in her life and she just fights through.”
Sutton battled polio as a child, according to her daughter, Marci Crum. “I think she was like nine or 10 years old at the time. She ended up having to wear the braces. She spent a lot of time at the old Baptist Hospital in Knoxville. She said that was the first time she saw a color TV.
Later, in her 50s, Sutton suffered multiple heart attacks.
“She had to have open heart surgery,” said Crum. “She came home for a week and then had an abdominal aneurysm. She spent quite a bit of time in rehab.”
Crum said her mother went through chemotherapy, radiation and a mastectomy during her battle with breast cancer.
Most recently, Crum said her mother has suffered multiple strokes. Crum added her and her sister, Jodie Webb, and brother, Scott Sutton, have been taking care of their mother following her latest health battles.
“The neurologist said it was a miracle she could talk,” said Crum. “She is the true definition of a fighter. My sister, brother and I were involved in a lot of things growing up. The thing I want everyone to know is our mother battled all of these things and she never missed a single one our events.”
