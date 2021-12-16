Parrottsville Elementary
Olivia Carver-Lewis' Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet and clothes and a book. I really like that you give out Christmas presents and I love you.
Emmilyn
Dear Santa,
I would like fruit, and some cooking toys. A couple of eggs and some ornaments to put on the Christmas tree. I want a computer.
Council
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll and clothes and shoes. I will take earrings, fake earrings.
Aurora
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa! I have been good this year. I would like a LOL doll, O.M.G. Doll, coloring pencils, and a box of fidgets.
Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I would like mini-brands, fidgets, a remote control snake, and some clothes. I love you Santa.
Vivian
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a dinosaur Lego set, a set of dinosaurs, T-Rex Lego set, and a working set. I need a vacuum, mower, and weed wacker. I have been good this year.
Kashlen
Dear Santa,
I want a pink Zoomer kitty. I have been good this year.
Ariel
Dear Santa,
I want Blippie, and I want a computer. I have been good this year. I want some seeds for my plant and a phone and a wallet and a hat.
John
Dear Santa,
I want a mini kitchen toy. I want a leap frog Scoop and learn ice cream cart. I also want mini-brands. Santa, I love you and I have been good.
Paisley
Dear Santa,
Hi. I want a Sonic blanket and a remote control Sonic Shadow. I have been good this year. I love you, Santa!
Bentley
Dear Santa,
I want to play with doggies at school. I want a make-up set. I want a travel cup for my mommy.
Winter
Dear Santa,
I would like to see Rudolph. I would like a kitten this year. I have been a good girl this year. I want a phone. Thank you for my presents last year. I love you, Santa.
Zayleigh
Dear Santa,
I would like laser toy guns, a Scooby Doo blanket, and a bicycle. I have been really good this year.
Jose
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a truck with a trailer and some cars. That way I can haul cars with it. I want a remote control truck with a trailer and a boat. My bow and arrow lost its pointy thing so I need a new bow and arrow please. One more thing, a toy train.
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a truck for Christmas this year. Could you bring my brother some baby toys? I have been really good this year.
Dawson
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa! I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like Frozen Legos, a rainbow scooter, a toy bird, a Frozen bike, a Frozen car, Frozen necklace, Frozen backpack, Elsa microphone, chick food, toy squishy cake, and a Peppa Pig house.
Ayla
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a basketball, books, and coloring books. I also want a new trampoline, new four wheeler, and a new bike.
Daniel
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a toy tank, skateboard, hoverboard, and Nerf guns.
Connor
Mrs. Webb's 1st Grade Class
Dear santa how are you. a new boy baby doll a new elfe on the shelf a new backpack new popits a new iphon.
Love,
Jaelyn S.
Dear santa a hot weels bakitball popitrowe game cpyoodr fan sweet dog cat lomu Batman bacpac u gineepig love Elijah T.
Dear Santa,
I like you I want a Hotwills. I want Legos. a bunch of popit pokitnife
Love,
Zade
Dear Santa,
I wil like sum hello nebre tois and sum Bindey tois and five nite at Fretees tois Popey platim tois.
love,
Brayden S.
Dear Santa,
can cipee cum to scool. I wood a ultk weeder.
I woot a fliprod and fisheen geer. and a pocit nife.
luv,
Branson H.
Dear Santa,
will you please bring the elf to school and I want some hot wills and a pocket nife and some pokemon packs. and a new iphone and a xbox onex.
love,
Dawson C.
Dear Santa,
I wat peet sweet dog. tar ratne. iabc. blwcpd. tawdoc cat pink. I wat a bunch of poptoobs
Abbie S.
Dear santa,
I wont a bunch of poptoobs I wont a bunch of sqoushees
Savannah J.
Dear Santa
I wnt shoos and close and plae with toowees and I woot to plae with popis
Payton W.
Dear santa,
lektret weedeetr pokmon packs scinbord a pocketknife skatbord.
Love,
Brooks H.
Dear Santa,
I wat a toiy cortoon cat and a big cortoon cat and cortoon rat cortoon rabit cortoon dog
Christian B.
Dear Santa.
I lot hoobld a popit. a new iphon. Noo bapac. hot wills blagit saf sonit sonit gam fede gam pokemon packs pocketknife. I oof yu Senucos.
Lucas B.
Der Santa.
ie wLt 92500 sirex ie luv santa, exe box noo elf crrakmakcror howils a foibal game pexfiv
Jayden B.
Dear Santa
I would like a car that looks like Generalee a car that can go on the wall and the ceiling. by the way can I have some colerd pencils.
I luve Santa. Luve Jasen.
I want a rc truck that goes really fast
Julius C.
Dear Santa,
I want a power wheel and a pool. Also a hockey table and a ping pong table all in one. I want a nerf gun and an RC car. I also want my brothers and sister to have a great Christmas and a new puppy and a new hot wheels set and a real tattoo, a pet snake, and a big big big big teddy bear!
Thank you Santa,
Brycen P.
Dear Santa,
I want Hot Wheels, remote control Boat, remote control cop car with big wheels, remote control train, new shoes, glow in the dark stars and magnetic building blocks.
Love,
Kaz B.
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a hard coloring book, sticker, furreal dog, squishytoy, legos, and a basketball please? Can you , also, bring my big brother legos, hotwheels and clothes for winter? Can you bring my little brother the same thing? Thank you!
Love,
Charlotte M.
Dear Santa,
Did you have a fun vacation? I awase wish fare a elf.
Love,
Safira
Dear Santa,
How are you? I wood like a for wilr. I wood like a drt bike. I wood like a chruc. I wood like sum slime.
Love,
Zackery
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you doowing? Santa I wish for a lego set. I wish for a dineosor. I wish for a stuft animil. I wish for a big dinesor. Santa I wish for a jrasic world toy Santa I wish for a dinesor lego set.
Love,
Tyler
Dear Santa,
I have tride my best in school this year. I would like jumbo popits. I would like Barbie doll dresses. I would like Barbie dolls. I would like a phone. I would like my life dolls. I would like a puppy. I would like a kitten. I would like a unicorn. I would like some fijit dimpls. I would like some stress balls. I would like slime. I would like some fijit spiners. I would like a unicorn backpack.
Love,
Brookelyn
Dear Santa,
Hal is mi elve? I want a cromboock for Christmas.
Love,
Cole
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a graet yer at the North Pole. I would like a wotch for Christmas.
Love,
Katie
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a nice vacation! I want some switch and I want some candee corn and I want a new pupee. I want a watch.
Love,
Jordan
Dear Santa,
I hope you’ve had a great break Santa Claus. Is Mrs. Claus and the elves acpishely Ernie okay? May I have some stuffed animals, some Christmas dicorashions and a speshil Pokemon card. That’s it. Thank you!
Love,
Reid
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a toy truk. I would like a toy randeer. How are the randeer? I tride to be good.
Love,
Tucker
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus doing doing? I want some figits and some jumbo pupit toys. I would like some diffrit slimes and some candy in my stoking.
Love,
McKynlee
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want a powerful drt bike.
Love,
Kyndall
Dear Santa,
How r u in the raindir. Hal is Mis Clos? Hales roodolf. I hop u in Mis. Clos have a good Crismus. I will levu coocies in carits. Can I ples hal a laptop, barb dols, alpl wooch in a apl foin.
Love,
Shasta
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you duin Santa? I hope you had a grate day. Can I have a iPod? Can I have a toy truck?
Love,
Avery
Dear Santa,
I will leev yoo sum coucees. May I have a drt bike? May I have a stuft enimal? May I have a red pensil?
Love,
Michael
Dear Santa,
How is your reindeer? I wot nofdun for Krisnismis. I wot tow truck. I wot a rifur. I wot a video game.
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
Santa is Mrs. Claus filing good? I wish for a Mericen grl dols. I wish for a art book. I wish for a toy cat. I wish for a been bag.
Love,
Estela
Dear Santa,
How is elves? I wot a durt bike. I wot a car. I wot a nof gun.
Love,
Bryson
Dear Santa,
Do you have a babye? I wod like a popets. I wod like a tabliet. I wod like a book. I wod like a bakpak. I wod like slim.
Love,
Mayleigh
Dear Santa,
I hop that you have a good Crismas. I wot a babe doll.
Love,
Gabby
Ms. Shults' 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elve's? I hope very great. I would like these things a mini razor and I will pay you back, and I want a doll that has her eyes open and that look's real and I want a computer and a Iphone 12 pro, and a bunch of fidgets. And orby ball's, and Tictoc clothes, and a white huverboard that has light up lights. Thank you Santa! I love you!
Emery Pressnell
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause? How is the reindeer? I want soldier ples. Santa Clause I want a new helmet. I want a sick lambo.
From,
Rylen Dodge
Dear Santa,
I would like to get the stuff on this list. Lion King stuff, a new phone, wild craft 3,000 gems.
Reagan Reed
Dear Santa,
Please get me pop it's, tiktok clothes, unicorn stress ball, and a ring.
From,
Jasey Saylor
Dear Santa,
I would like a computers in a game in is name is mario golf super rush, and ghostbusters.
Kaden Shoemaker
Dear Santa,
I want popit's, clothes, ring, unicorn stress ball, a rille big popit, waceechan, popit's case, a popit's braslit, poptoobs, simpl dimpls, a phone.
Piper Browning
Dear Santa,
Can I have a phone and a compooder a playshasin and a box.
Parker Jones
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have ben very good this year. So this year I want a PS5, and a Nintendo Switch, and NBA 2K20. I will leave milk and cooces.
Love,
Devan
Dear Santa,
may I ples haf a PES5 an mu brudr Cam mi burdr wut a cowboy doot. Can I a phone ples, em ples shoos.
Love,
Kameron Foehner
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Play Stashin 5, and a I Phone.
David Culley
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause? How are you? I hav been good. For Christmas this year I want a white hoverboard, and a hol lot of fidget toys, and slim.
Love,
Madysen Strange
Dear Santa,
how are you and the elv'es? I wold reley like a lot uv fidgits, and tiktok clothing, and spece fidgits, and a light blue Iphone 12 pro. Santa I hope git all uv that and slim likers.
Love,
Gracelyn Turner
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elvs? I would like a tiktok hoodie, a cat Squishy, a slime licker, a simple dimple, a popit, a I Phone 12 pro, a fidgit. I hope you and the elves and Miss Clause are good. I well leve you some milk and cookes.
Love,
Kinsley Bailey
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5, NBA 2K22, and a kandiscity chif fidget.
Love,
Jacob Hazelwood
Dear Santa,
How ar you dooing?
Huzxe, Figits, Choclit lab, PS5, forming, tic toc hude, hedset, hot wheels drive-thru is a cool life-size holiday, hot wheele basiclo pack hot, tiktok popit, ingenm popit, color changing stess ball, jele frots, toxik slime licker, Nickelodeon slime blends kit by Cra-z-art. I Phone 12 Pro Max, Air Jordan 12 dropping in a few weeks, Nike Air Force 1 Low jumpin shepu, licing toys, compoodr, clos.
Kensi Bell
Dear Santa,
I will liv you sum cuces and sum coffy. I want a gypsy horse toy and it cold the gypsy vanner, a fidget toy, phone the pise is $49.00, Pleasure saddle the prise is $29.00, real leather western saddle, keychain, new key chain cowboy $10.49, breyer traditional tack blanket, and shipping boots toy horse acessory hot pink $12.99.
Love,
Delilah McCullough
Dear Santa,
I would like a poptube, a colorful popit, jumbo popits shaped like a butterfly, and a laptop.
Love,
Evie Cooley
Dear Santa,
My name is Brynlee Askew. I am 7 years old. Could you please bring me a Ipod and a roller racer, a teal one. I have been a really good girl. And please don't forget my brother Max. I love you.
Brynlee Askew
