Tennessee junior center Tamari Key is among 20 players named as preseason watch list candidates for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Friday.
Key becomes the fourth Lady Vol in 2021 to garner watch list status from those organizations. Jordan Horston (Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award), Rae Burrell (Cheryl Miller Award) and Alexus Dye (Katrina McClain Award) also were among the nation’s top-20 projected players at their respective positions of shooting guard, small forward and power forward.
Named after three-time All-American,1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates
“Lisa Leslie is one of the most decorated basketball players of all time, men or women, at the collegiate, international and professional levels, said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The student-athletes that have been named to the watch list for this award are unquestionably among the best our game has to offer, and we’re excited to watch them take the court and do what they do best this season. We thank Lisa for her involvement in this selection process, as well as our esteemed committee members and Dell Technologies who makes our fan voting component possible.”
A 6-foot-6 native of Cary, N.C., Key finished her sophomore year with averages of 8.9 ppg., 5.6 rpg. and 2.9 bpg., shooting 62.8 percent from the field and earning a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team. She led the team in field goal percentage at 62.8 and was tops for UT and second in the league in blocks averaged (2.9). She would have led the SEC in field goal percentage, but she didn’t have enough attempts to qualify.
Key, who was named to the 2021-22 SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team, ranked No. 11 in the NCAA in blocks (72) and blocks per game (2.9) a year ago. Her 72 blocks ranked as the No. 8 all-time Lady Vol season total, while her career tally (158) ranks No. 8 as well. Her 59.2 career field goal percentage stacks up No. 4 all-time at Tennessee.
Setting career highs of 23 points and 10 blocks while adding a season-high 10 rebounds against Florida last season, Key became just the fourth Lady Vol to ever record a triple-double, joining the ranks of Jordan Reynolds (14 rebounds, 11 points, 10 assists vs. UNCW on Dec. 29, 2016), Shekinna Stricklen (17 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists vs. Oklahoma on Jan. 3, 2010) and Shelia Collins (18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals vs. Florida State on Feb. 8, 1985).
Basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.
The winner of the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.
Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award include Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (2020-21), Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A’ja Wilson, South Carolina (2018).
