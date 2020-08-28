NEWPORT—Long-time Newport Optometrist, Dr. Charles Jeffrey Foster, has passed away.
Foster was born on April 2, 1956 in Bluff City, TN, to the late Charles H. Foster and Maxine Harrison Foster.
He attended Newport Grammar School, Cocke County High School, East Tennessee State University, and then graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in 1981.
That same year he joined the practice of Drs. Nathan Ford and William B. Henry, that today operates under the name of Vision Source in Newport.
Dr. Foster was a member of Crossroads Community Church and the Gideons. In the past, he served terms on local boards and organizations including the Cocke County Election Commission, Cocke County Library Board, Newport-Cocke County Economic Development Commission, Newport Central Charities, Douglas Adult Cooperative, and the East Tennessee Eye Bank.
He also served as past president of the Newport Lions Club and the Boys and Girls Club.
As an optometric physician, Dr. Foster was a member of the Smoky Mountain Optometric Society, Tennessee Academy of Optometric Physicians, Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians, SECO International, and the American Optometric Association.
In 1984, the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians named Dr. Jeff Foster the Young Optometrist of the Year, and in 1986, he was named the Optometrist of the Year.
In 2014, Dr. Foster received the award of Optometrist of the Decade, the highest honor bestowed by the association. It has only been awarded twice in the Tennessee Association of Optometrist Physicians’ history.
Dr. Foster served as a past legislative chairman of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians. He is a past president of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians, Tennessee Academy of Optometry, and is a past chairman of the Tennessee Board of Examiners of Optometry.
At the time of his death, Dr. Foster was serving on the Courtesy/Consultative Staff at Tennova Newport Medical Center. He was also a Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry.
Following his passing, Dr. Kurt Steele, one of Foster’s partners at Vision Source, shared heartfelt words about the passing of his friend.
“This was the hardest week of my life. We knew it was an uphill battle, and Jeff fought all the way. Jeff was a man of immense faith,” Steele said.
“I owe everything, and I mean everything, that I have accomplished in optometry to Jeff Foster. I was a state officer at the age of 28, and that was because I was Jeff Foster’s partner. Behind my parents and grandparents, I cannot think of anyone that I learned more from professionally, personally, and spiritually.
“He did so much for so many, and never, ever wanted or needed credit. He loved his family and friends and just wanted to do for them. And he loved optometry, and gave our profession all he had and then some because he loved it. I have been fortunate enough to ride his coattails.
“Jeff would want a testimony, so here mine goes. My heart is broken today. I hurt so bad though because I had the most selfless, awesome partner in the country. I don’t think that is opinion. He taught me to love this profession.
“I thank God for the 25 years I got to work with Jeff. It hurts so bad because I loved the guy so much. And I would take this hurt 10 fold to know I could have those 25 years. So thank you Lord for allowing me the honor to serve and work with the best optometrist in the world since 1995. I am truly blessed. And thank you for Jeff’s victory today. He is up there at least I know with his parents, Darrell Ellis, and my brother Jason. He’s looking at us with a big smile on his face and that brings me joy.”
Foster enjoyed fishing, hunting, clay shooting, and traveling. He was an avid fan of the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers and all Cocke County and Cosby sport teams, especially the Cocke County Claybusters.
There will be a private graveside service in Hot Springs, NC.
There will also be a Celebration of Dr. Foster’s Life that will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cocke County Education Foundation or Gideons International.
