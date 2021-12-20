Mrs. Katrina Eck’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezra. I hope you are doing good. I would like a swat team Lego set and a police mans hat for Christmas. Bring my little brother Luke a toy vacuum cleaner, and a kitchen set.
P.S. cookies and milk under tree
bring everybody a gift.
Thanks,
Ezra
Dear Santa,
I would like playdough and a Barbie Dream camper and a LOL Doll and a Barbie. Thank You
Love,
Addilynn
Dear Santa,
I would like some playdough, Slime, and princess Barbie dolls. I would also like a squishy snowman and a reindeer. PLEASE BRING MY 2 SISTERS Something too.
Love,
Joslynn
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a Orgenerat Ice Cream truck for my dolls. A new baby doll and maybe some new Barbie clothes.
Thanks,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I want ortane. I want a airplane with a elivator with piolets and cars.
Thanks,
Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I want a nail salon. I want Shark Bite game. I love you. Thanks for all my presents.
Love,
Jacelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been such a good Big Brother. My football team made it to the SuperBowl and I am very helpful to my parents at home. I would like a black Spiderman and a VR headset.
Love,
Brison
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll house. Thank you Santa and I will live you link and cookies.
Skylar
Dear Santa,
I want Uno Cards. I want a truck. I want a VOZE Cover.
Braxton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I really want LOL dolls pretty please.
Love,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
My name is Branson Messer. I would like some Aladdin toys. I want a Braves t-shirt. I have been a good boy.
Branson
Mrs. Green's 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want all the ninja kids hoodies, water bottles, shirts, and back pack, an Nintendo switch, and more ninja kid stuff! Please and thank you, : )
Alexis N. Orr
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a body hover board, a my life bedroom set, a my life content crator doll with pink and brown hair, and the my life Hello Kitty Bakery play set.
Love,
Kaylee Morrow
Dear Santa,
I would like a bass guitar, piano, boots, cloths, gloves, stuff for a food drive, Needoh ball, poppets, drums, sqishmallo.
Mylee Messer
Dear Santa,
I want a dog and a cat. I want a tv a big one. I want a horse. I want boots. I want some Hey Dudes. I want dog toys and cat toys. I want toys and a new box for school.
Love,
Kenith Turner
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and a real life saber and a Star wars baddle ship and a dirt bike and a iphone 13 and a Xbox 1 and every figet in the world.
Love,
Caiden Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I want a C-5 galaxy, four poppits, and 2 F22 toy Fighter jets. I think that it would be nice to bring Mrs. Green something because she’s worked very hard.
Thank you,
Henry Freeman
Dear Santa,
I want a Lol doll camper and a go cart. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Scarlett Mullins
Dear Santa,
Please bring a giant stuffed dalmation. And a care bear glitter friends set of 10. And a rainbocorn puppycorn surprise. You are great Santa.
Thank you,
Kamryn Morrow
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing good. I have been a good girl this year. This year for Christmas I would like an IPhone 12, I would like some LOL Dolls, I would like some Polly Pockets, some new figets would be awesome, and I want a fish tank, and some puzzles. I hope all the boys and girls get everything they want. I hope you have a safe trip. I love you Santa. I will leave you some cookies and milk and some carrotts for the reindeer.
Chloe Walker
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie camper van that’s pink and I can fit in, a big teddy bear, a baby alive doll mermaid brown hair, a chalk board, My American doll frige with food and outfits, and I would like a jojo brush for my hair, a pink alarm clock, a nice pink cute bunny pjs with a hood (soft), a toy blender that blends, a cute sweter, a cute out fit, some shoes, black legings, a necklace that is a pink camo bff for me and my dad, and braclet for my dad, a box full of mini brands (toys), a special gift for my dad, a nice pair of socks, 3d toy phone, toy Christmas tree, to have my aunt Lora back, to have good memories, a Bible, a working water sink toy, toy school supplies for dolls, 10,000,000 figets plz, toy stove, toy dishes, toy food, pizza set (toy), anything for my sissy. Thank you Santa very much for the gifts! Love you!
Love,
Aubree Fine
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an American themed PS4 controller. I would also like a gaming chair that sits on the ground and v-bucks. Please bring me a PS4 game called Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.
Phillip Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control car and I would like a popet.
Johnathon Henderson
Dear Santa,
I want 4 airsoft gun pistols, Jordan shoes, 4 machine airsoft guns, a camra pc xbox 360, a guitar stand, a tablet, cloths, a Steph Cury b’ball suit, figit set, a ramp for my bmx bike.
Levi Jones
